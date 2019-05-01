Caster Semenya loses her challenge of new testosterone rules for female athletes

Former Olympic champion runner Caster Semenya has lost her challenge of regulations that will force her to restrict her testosterone levels in future races, despite a ruling that points to “serious concerns” about the fairness of applying the new limits.
The ruling means that female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels, including Ms. Semenya and others, will be forced to use medication to suppress their testosterone levels if they want to compete in several track events, including the 800-metre events where the South African runner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist.
The arbitration court ruled that the regulations were “discriminatory” but were a “necessary, reasonable and proportionate means” to achieve the International Association of Athletics Federations’ (IAAF) aim of “preserving the integrity of female athletics.”
But the court also expressed “some serious concerns” about whether the new regulations can be applied fairly. It suggested that some athletes could be unable to remain in compliance with the regulations, even when they are fully compliant with treatment protocols.
The ruling on Wednesday was a 2-1 decision by a panel of three judges, including Hugh Fraser of Canada, at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, which has been studying Ms. Semenya’s appeal of the new regulations by the IAAF.
Ms. Semenya, in a statement released by her lawyers, said she is disappointed by the ruling and is considering an appeal. “Ms. Semenya believes that women like her should be respected and treated as any other athlete,” the statement said. “As is typically the case across sport, her unique genetic gift should be celebrated, not regulated.”
The South African runner, who has dominated the 800-metre event for most of the past decade, is confident that the regulations will be overturned, the statement said.
“I know that the IAAF’s regulations have always targeted me specifically,” she said in the statement. “For a decade the IAAF has tried to slow me down, but this has actually made me stronger. The decision of the CAS will not hold me back. I will once again rise above and continue to inspire young women and athletes in South Africa and around the world.”
Semenya’s battle against the IAAF has become a rallying cry for human-rights activists
Many South Africans were outraged by the ruling. A prominent South African writer and commentator, Sisonke Msimang, said the decision is “deeply sexist” and will prolong the “victimization” of Ms. Semenya.
South Africa’s sports minister, Tokozile Xasa, said she was disappointed by the ruling. The new regulations will “trample on the human rights and dignity of Caster Semenya and other women athletes,” she said in a statement.
The case has resonated across the sporting world, with many people voicing concern about Wednesday’s ruling. “The verdict against Semenya is dreadfully unfair to her and wrong in principle,” tennis legend Martina Navratilova said on her website. “She has done nothing wrong and it is awful that she will now have to take drugs to be able to compete.”
Jim Bunting, a Canadian lawyer who represented Ms. Semenya, said the decision was disappointing. "We are obviously considering our options,” he told The Globe and Mail in an interview. “I don’t think this is the final word on the issue.”
The questions raised by the arbitration court about the implementation of the regulation "leaves the door open to where this goes in the future,” he said.
“We would have thought, and would have hoped, that the decision would give the IAAF pause and say ‘hang on, there are some real issues here, we should examine this further, we should explore this further.’ And frankly we think they should appoint an independent group of experts to look at the issue and decide whether there needs to be regulation here and if so how.”
He said it was “an incredible experience” to represent Ms. Semenya. “She’s phenomenal. It was an incredible experience working with her. She has an incredible amount of mental fortitude and perseverance. … It is a case that really does involve a collision of ethics and science and law in a way that I don’t think any case before it ever has. And it’s a very important front-and-centre, sociological issue for us as a global society.”