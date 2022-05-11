Hong Kong pop singer Denise Ho speaks at the UN building in Geneva, Switzerland, July 8, 2019.Jamey Keaton/The Associated Press

Police in Hong Kong have arrested Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen and Canadian-Hong Kong popstar Denise Ho in connection with a defunct fund set up to support those facing prosecutions stemming from 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Also arrested were former opposition lawmakers Margaret Ng and Cyd Ho, according to local media. All were trustees of the 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund and face charges of colluding with foreign forces under a national security law imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020.

A fifth trustee, academic Hui Po Keung was arrested late Tuesday as he was about to catch a flight to Germany.

Benedict Rogers, chief executive of the U.K.-based Hong Kong Watch, condemned the arrests in a statement, saying the trustees “supposed crime was funding legal aid for pro-democracy protestors back in 2019.”

“Today’s arrests signal beyond a doubt that Beijing intends to intensify its crackdown on basic rights and freedoms in Hong Kong,” Mr. Rogers said.

“We urge the international community to shine a light on this brutal crackdown and call for the immediate release of these activists.”

The 612 Fund was established to help support the mainly young protesters who were arrested amid unrest in 2019 that first broke out over a proposed extradition bill and spiralled into wider, often violent anti-government protests.

Between 2019 and 2021, the fund supported defendants in almost 950 cases and distributed HK$243-million ($40-million) in donations. But following the national security law and subsequent crackdown against the pro-democracy opposition, trustees announced plans to close in late 2021, citing the “current political environment.”

Soon after this move, police revealed they were investigating the fund and demanded administrators “furnish relevant information in connection with investigation of offences endangering national security.”

Those arrested Wednesday are icons of the pro-democracy movement, with long records of peaceful activism.

A former Bishop of Hong Kong, Joseph Zen became a cardinal, and one of the most senior Catholics in Asia, in 2006. He has long been outspoken on political and religious freedom, both in Hong Kong and mainland China and was a regular sight at pro-democracy marches.

His arrest may complicate relations between the Vatican and Beijing, which have gradually improved in recent years after a decades-long dispute over the ordination of bishops. The two sides reached a deal — one that Cardinal Zen was deeply critical of — in 2018 that Pope Francis said would “help to heal the wounds of the past.”

Sam Goodman, advocacy director at Hong Kong Watch, said he hoped “the Vatican will not only condemn the arrest of Cardinal Zen and call for his release alongside the other activists, but will reconsider its silence regarding the ongoing human rights violations in Hong Kong and China more broadly.”

Both Margaret Ng and Denise Ho were arrested late last year in connection to the now defunct Stand News, which was forced to close after editors and managers were arrested, one of several news organizations shuttered in the wake of the national security law.

Ms. Ho, a Cantopop star and LGBT icon, is a dual Canadian citizen. When she was detained in December, Global Affairs said it was “deeply concerned” and politicians across the spectrum spoke out to demand her release.

This week’s crackdown follows the confirmation on Sunday of former security chief John Lee as the next Hong Kong chief executive in a rubber stamp election. Mr. Lee ran unopposed, voted for by members of a Beijing-approved committee representing 0.02 per cent of the city’s 7.4 million population.

Many fear that Mr. Lee, who will officially be sworn in on July 1 as Hong Kong marks 25 years of Chinese rule, will expand the crackdown. He has said that passing new legislation targeting sedition will be a key priority of his government.

In a statement Monday, Canada joined with other G7 nations in voicing its “grave concern over the selection process for the Chief Executive in Hong Kong as part of a continued attempt to undermine political pluralism and fundamental freedoms.”

“We are deeply concerned about this steady erosion of political and civil rights and Hong Kong’s autonomy,” they said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.