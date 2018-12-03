Celebrated journalist vows to fight tax charges seen as harassment of a critical voice in the Philippines

One of the most celebrated journalists in the Philippines surrendered to a Manila court and posted a cash bail on Monday, as she attempts to fight tax charges she called an attempt to silence a critical media voice.

The five tax-related charges against Rappler Holdings Corporation “are politically motivated,” founder Maria Ressa said in a statement after turning herself in to authorities. “

"This is a clear case of harassment,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Founded in 2012, Rappler has become a standard-bearer for the independent press in the Philippines, and Ms. Ressa, its executive editor, was called a “a crusading editor and digital trailblazer” by the International Center for Journalists, when it made her the 2018 Knight International Journalism Award winner last month. She was also given the 2018 Gwen Ifill Press Freedom Award from The Committee to Protect Journalists.

But the international accolades have done little to ease pressure on her at home, where she is fighting to maintain a news organization that has challenged the often deadly exercise of power under president Rodrigo Duterte. A dozen journalists have died since Mr. Duterte became president in 2016. Attempts have been made to kill a further seven and at least a dozen reporters have been hit with libel cases. Journalist groups have counted 99 assaults against reporters and media companies.

Rappler has been one of the president’s main targets. The news outlet has reported on corruption, exposed the spread of pro-government fake news on Facebook and documented death squads that have operated under Mr. Duterte, who has waged a bloody war against drug users — with more than 10,000 killed in two years, human rights groups estimate — and has also threatened the media for reporting on it.

“Just because you’re a journalist you are not exempted from assassination, if you’re a son of a bitch,” he has said.

Now, Ms. Ressa is fighting for the survival of Rappler, and for her own personal freedom.

“Because I’m a journalist, I’m now labelled a criminal and can go to prison for 10 years,” she said in a speech to the CPJ last month.

The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission has investigated Rappler, and in January revoked its licence, saying it was in violation of “foreign equity restrictions in mass media.” Mr. Duterte accused the company of being “fully owned by Americans,” an accusation Rappler denies. The company has continued to operate as it fights the ruling.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The tax charges are the latest to hit the organization, and authorities in the Philippines, who say they are merely enforcing national law, had put out a warrant for Ms. Ressa’s arrest.

But by posting a cash bail, she secured “her liberty during the pendency of the case,” her lawyer, Francis Lim, said in an interview. “The police can no longer arrest her.”

Philippines presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo denied singling out Rappler.

“It’s a question of tax evasion. You violate tax laws, and then you will be prosecuted,” he said. Mr. Duterte, he said, is too busy to concern himself with Ms. Ressa.

“We can hardly keep up with this man, he’s always working,” Mr. Panelo said of the president. “We are amazed at how industrious he is.”

But Mr. Lim, the lawyer, said, “the tax cases are clearly unfounded.” Ms. Ressa has said she overpays her own personal taxes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve long run out of synonyms for the word 'ridiculous,’” she told CNN in November. “The basis of this case is that Rappler is classified as a dealer in securities. I am definitely not a stockbroker.”

The legal cases against Rappler form part of a broader campaign against the media, said Dabet Panelo, secretary general of the National Union of Journalists Philippines.

“The attacks are not just against individuals, not just on companies, but against the institution itself,” she said.

Regulatory and tax authorities constitute “a new arsenal, a new weapon against press freedoms,” in the Philippines, said Carlos Conde, Philippines researcher for Human Rights Watch.

“Whether the allegation has merit or not is undercut by the fact that this is clearly consistent with a pattern of behaviour by this administration against journalists.”

Last year, the Philippine Daily Inquirer was sold to a friend of Mr. Duterte after the president said the paper, which had maintained lists of people killed in the country’s so-called war on drugs, “went too far” and warned “someday, karma will come.” He has called journalists “garbage“ and gave a government communications position to a blogger who popularized the word “presstitute” as a critique of the country’s media.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Ressa has also been the target of countless personal attacks, with waves of rape and death threats so vicious that she has provided counselling for some of her employees.

Mr. Duterte “is drawing from the Modern Autocrat’s Field Guide to Information Control. The aim is complete encirclement so as to drown out critical and independent voices,” Sheila Coronel, a former journalist in the Philippines who is now a dean at Columbia Journalism School, wrote earlier this year.

She accused the president of “using a 21st century playbook for media control. The strategy is no longer restricting information flows, but flooding the information space with disinformation and propaganda while also attacking legitimate purveyors of the news.”

A presidential spokesman has said that Mr. Duterte is a “very big supporter of press freedom.”

The Philippines has long been remarkable as a bastion of free press in Asia that is also one of the world’s more dangerous places to work as a reporter, with 80 killed between 1992 and 2018.

The legal threats only add to “a whole intimidating environment,” Mr. Conde said.

“Taken in the context of the violence that journalists face, this becomes even more chilling,” he said. “Now journalists are not just going to be watching their backs, they’re also going to be closely watching their paycheques.”