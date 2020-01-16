Champagne warns investigation into Iran’s downing of Ukrainian airliner could take 'a number of years’

Open this photo in gallery Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne addresses a press conference after a meeting of the International Coordination and Response Group to discuss the shooting down of an Ukrainian plane in Iran, at the High Commission of Canada in London, on Jan. 16, 2020. TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the investigation into the downing of Flight 752 could take years to complete and that the “eyes of the international community” are on Iran. But he was vague about what action Canada and other countries could take to force Iran to cooperate.

“This is a process that will take a number of months and even a number of years,” Mr. Champagne said Thursday in London. “We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand. Yes we have good first steps from Iran…this is a long process so our vision or our assessment is based on the state of facts today.”

Mr. Champagne spoke after a meeting at the Canadian High Commission with foreign ministers from Britain, Ukraine, Sweden and Afghanistan. They make up the International Coordination and Response Group for families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down by the Iranian military on Jan. 8 shortly after taking off from Tehran airport. All of the 176 people on board died including 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Britons and four Afghans.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement released after the meeting the group called on Iran to provide “closure, accountability, transparency and justice for the families and loved ones of all the victims.” Mr. Champagne said the grieving nations want Iran to conduct a thorough investigation with international cooperation. They are also demanding that Iran hold those responsible to justice and recognise its duties “towards the families of the victims and other parties – including compensation.”

Canadian government may offer interim compensation to families of Flight 752 victims

Mr. Champagne sidestepped questions about what tools the group could use to force Iran to comply, particularly when it comes to paying compensation. “Today is not the day for blame. Today is the day for answers,” he said. “We judge [Iran’s] cooperation on a daily basis.”

So far he said Iran has cooperated in issuing visas to investigators from Canada and other countries and Iranian officials are working with other countries in identifying and repatriating the remains of those who died. “We will judge Iran when it comes to the investigation as to whether international experts will be allowed to join,” he said.

When asked what pressure the group could exert if Iran failed to meet the demands of the five countries, Mr. Champagne said; “It’s called the international community. The eyes of the international community are on Iran today.”

The Canadian government is considering offering some short-term financial support to the families of the Canadian victims. Ottawa would then be responsible for going after Iran for compensation after an investigation into the crash was completed.

Dutch foreign minister Stef Blok also attended Thursday’s meeting to offer insights into how the Netherlands dealt with the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which killed 298 people. That flight was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014. A Dutch-led team of investigators later concluded that the plane had been hit by a Russian-made missile fired by Russian-backed separatists. The investigators charged four men with the murder – three Russians and one Ukrainian. Russia has denied having any role in the crash. “We have a lot of experience in dealing with the aftermath of such an experience,” Mr. Blok told reporters before the meeting. Mr. Champagne said Dutch officials would join the response group as advisers.

Before Thursday’s meeting began, Mr. Champagne and the other foreign ministers lit a candle at the High Commission in memory of those who died. The candle was surrounded by the flags of the countries and a list of the victims’ names.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.