Charles Grahmann, 87, was a long-time Catholic bishop accused of inaction in sexual abuse scandal

Most Rev. Charles Grahmann, whose 17-year tenure as bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Dallas was marred by one of the first church-sex-abuse scandals to explode into public view, died on Aug. 14. He was 87.

Father Grahmann, who had endured a long illness, died during cardiac surgery in San Antonio, Tex., according to current Bishop Edward Burns.

Bishop Charles Grahmann in 2000.

Father Grahmann was the sixth bishop of the Dallas diocese and served from 1990 to 2007, overseeing dozens of parishes and upwards of 800,000 worshippers. He was appointed in 1982 as the first bishop of the Diocese of Victoria, in South Texas, before moving to Dallas, where he was known for his ministry to the poor and marginalized.

“He built a number of parishes and schools and, of course, embraced the Hispanic community here within the Diocese of Dallas,” Bishop Burns said. “And it was, of course, during his tenure that he, too, shepherded this church during very difficult days.”

Bishop Burns was referring to the case of Rudolph “Rudy” Kos, a priest who in 1998 was sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting children. A Dallas County jury a year earlier returned a US$120-million civil judgment in favour of 11 victims after finding that the Dallas diocese committed gross negligence and concealed information about its handling of Mr. Kos.

The judgment at that time was the largest-ever awarded in the country involving a clergy-sex-abuse case.

Father Grahmann had Mr. Kos defrocked and apologized to the victims, but his time as bishop was dogged by charges that he didn’t move earlier to stop Mr. Kos from preying on children. The diocese at the time also was accused of failing to remove at least two others from the priesthood who displayed abusive behaviour, according to the Massachusetts-based research and advocacy organization BishopAccountability.org.

Father Grahmann died on the same day a Pennsylvania grand-jury report was released accusing church officials there of systematically covering up abuse complaints. More than 1,000 children were molested since the 1940s by some 300 Roman Catholic priests, according to the report.

Bishop Burns said details in the report were “heart-wrenching.”

“I know all of us who love our faith can’t believe that we must once again ask the question, ‘How can this happen in our church?'"