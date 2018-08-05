Chiefs of fire service, police fired in wake of deadly blaze in Greece

The Greek government says the chiefs of the national police and fire service have been fired in the wake of a forest fire that killed at least 90 people near Athens.
The government said on Sunday the chiefs were replaced by their deputies.
The former chief of Hellenic Police, Constantine Tsouvalas, had been in his post since February 2016. The former Hellenic Fire Service chief, Sotiris Terzoudis, had served since February of this year.
The changes came a day after Greece’s public order minister, Nikos Toskas, resigned. Interior Minister Panos Skourletis took over Toskas’ duties overseeing Greece’s security services.
The death toll from the July 23 fire has risen to at least 90 after a 55-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man with extensive burns died over the weekend.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.