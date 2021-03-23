China angrily rejects Canada’s sanctions over human rights abuses in Xinjiang

China’s embassy in Ottawa says Canada has no authority to lecture it over abuses, as Beijing staged an irate response to sanctions imposed on leaders accused of co-ordinating policies that grossly violated human rights in the northwestern Xinjiang region.
“Canada is in no position to act as a ‘teacher’ on human rights issues, or to tell China what to do!” the Chinese embassy said in response to the Canadian sanctions of senior officials in Xinjiang.
Those sanctions, issued by Canada in parallel with the U.S., European Union and the U.K. — the first such measure taken since the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 — were met with anger by Chinese authorities. The joint action on China marks a new attempt by Western democracies to act together against China, which has become increasingly bold in using its status as the world’s second-largest economy to compel other countries to constrain criticism and support Beijing.
In response to the sanctions, China’s foreign ministry summoned Canada’s charge d’affaires and the EU ambassador in Beijing to register the country’s displeasure. The ministry’s spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, pledged a firm response to any country that “interferes in China’s internal affairs based on rumours and lies and damages China’s interests and dignity.”
Foreign minister Wang Yi said the time when other countries “could interfere in China’s internal affairs recklessly by making up a story or a lie is long gone and won’t return.”
Authorities in Xinjiang have incarcerated large numbers of Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other people in largely-Muslim ethnic minority groups, in addition to sterilizing women, destroying mosques and moving those deemed “surplus labour” to factories thousands of kilometres distant.
China’s policies in the region have been documented and confirmed by government reports, satellite imagery, testimony from former detainees and ground-level reporting by international media, including The Globe and Mail. Government directives in Xinjiang, for example, have ordered officials to “contain illegal births and lower fertility levels.” Statistics show a 60-per-cent rise in the insertion of intra-uterine devices between 2014 and 2018, and a seven-fold increase in sterilizations, with 60,000 such procedures conducted in 2018 alone.
Nonetheless, China’s embassy in Ottawa on Tuesday disputed what is taking place in Xinjiang, saying reports of detention camps, forced labour and forced abortions “are all baseless nonsense.”
It lashed out at what it called Canada’s “poor human rights record,” pointing to residential schools and racial discrimination — problems widely acknowledged and criticized by Canadian government and society. “Today, many indigenous people are not even guaranteed safe drinking water,” the embassy said. “Systemic racial discrimination is rampant in Canada and violence against Asians increased dramatically during the epidemic.”
Canada is one of the international community’s most committed adherents to human rights, a country rated as one of the most free on Earth.
The Chinese response came after the Canadian government joined with other allies to impose sanctions on four Xinjiang leaders — Zhu Hailun, Wang Junzheng, Wang Mingshan and Chen Mingguo — and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau for “their participation in gross and systematic human rights violations.”
Beijing immediately retaliated against the EU, with sanctions against 10 people and four entities. They include Reinhard Bütikofer, who chairs the European Union’s delegation for relations with the People’s Republic of China, and Adrian Zenz, whose research has uncovered detailed evidence of Chinese policies in Xinjiang, as well as the Mercator Institute for China Studies, or MERICS, and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation in Denmark. The Chinese sanctions prohibit those people and their families from entering China or doing business with Chinese companies.
In response, Mr. Bütikofer said on Twitter that ratification of an EU-China investment agreement “is not becoming more probable,” since the Chinese sanctions affected five members of the European parliament, in what he called a bid “to ‘punish’ free speech that is critical of the CCP’s authoritarian regime.” The CCP is the Chinese Communist Party.
MERICS said it “rejects the allegations” and will continue to present its analysis “even in difficult times.” In France, the foreign ministry said it “cannot accept” the Chinese measures. “Lashing out at academic freedom, the freedom of expression and fundamental democratic freedoms, will not help China to respond to the EU’s legitimate concerns,” it said.
On Monday and Tuesday, foreign ministers from China and Russia met in Guilin, where they called on the U.S. to “reflect on the damage it has done to global peace and development in recent years,” and saying Washington should “stop meddling in other countries’ domestic affairs, and stop forming small circles to seek bloc confrontation.”
China’s Ms. Hua on Tuesday dismissed foreign critics as members of a U.S.-led clique that has demonstrated “hegemony and hypocrisy.” Meanwhile, “China’s circle of friends is actually getting bigger and bigger,” she said.
She used China’s response to the pandemic as grounds to argue that Western countries have no right to criticize the Chinese government. After covering up the initial outbreak in Wuhan, Beijing has successfully brought COVID-19 under control through strict measures and skillful co-ordination among authorities. China is not alone in doing so — democratic governments in Taiwan, New Zealand and Australia have achieved similar success.
But, Ms. Hua said, “the world’s most developed and the wealthiest countries, with the most advanced medical services — how could they stand by watching hundreds of thousands of their people dying from the epidemic? Is this democracy? Is their democracy serving the people?”
