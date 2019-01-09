China blocks entry to Canadian woman who wanted to visit her father, a jailed political dissident

Chinese authorities have blocked a Canadian woman from entering the country to visit her imprisoned dissident father, keeping her under close surveillance in the Hangzhou airport as she looks for a flight to somewhere else.

Ti-Anna Wang landed in China Wednesday afternoon, after she was granted a visa that she had spent nearly a decade waiting to secure. She wanted to see Wang Bingzhang, her aging father, who studied in Montreal in the late 1970s as a medical student before becoming an activist. An organizer of political opposition groups, he was kidnapped in Vietnam in 2002 and smuggled to China, where he was sentenced to life in prison on espionage and terrorism charges.

Ms. Wang has not seen her father since 2008, because Chinese authorities have continually denied her a visa. That changed last year, when she received authorization to visit the country.

But when she landed in Hangzhou on Wednesday, immigration authorities told her she could not come in. She was travelling with her husband and 11-month-old daughter, and the two of them can enter, Ms. Wang said in a telephone interview.

“But I cannot. And we have to leave China immediately.”

Ms. Wang is free to depart China, as soon as she can secure passage to another country. She expects to board a plane Wednesday evening.

She was given a visa in August of 2018, but the complexities of arranging family travel kept her from flying to the country until this week. It’s not clear why she was denied entry. Airport authorities said “they don’t know the reason themselves. They said they have been ordered from above,” she said.

Her inability to enter China, despite securing a visa, comes at a time when the detention of two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, has brought new attention to political prisoners in China. Both men are accused of endangering China’s national security, but their detention has been widely seen as reprisal for the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei, whose father is the tech giant’s founder. The U.S. has sought the extradition of Ms. Meng, who it accuses of fraud related to violation of sanctions against Iran.

Canada has led an international campaign to demand the release of Mr. Kovrig, a former diplomat who is an analyst with International Crisis Group, and Mr. Spavor, who helped to bring tourists, investors and athletes to North Korea.

Ms. Wang believes the suddenly strained diplomatic relationship between Canada and China is “a contributing factor” to her being denied entry, although it’s not the first time she has received a visa only to be blocked at the airport. A similar sequence of events took place in 2009.

Still, she said, the incident has illustrated the stresses on relatives of other people detained in China at a time when Canadian diplomatic efforts are focused on securing the release of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.

“It’s really difficult in this situation, because I feel like with the detention of Canadians — as upsetting and distressing and unjust as that is — the reality of what it means for my father is that his case is just going to fall lower on the priority list,” she said.

Mr. Wang, the jailed dissident, is not a Canadian citizen, although his daughter is. Ms. Wang has been the face of a multi-national effort to press China for her father’s release. He has been imprisoned, his family believes, because he was organizing a Chinese political opposition movement.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has called Mr. Wang’s imprisonment a contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, noting that China has never produced any evidence of him urging others to commit violence. The only kidnapping the UN could find was that of Mr. Wang himself.

In prison, Mr. Wang has suffered strokes, severe depression and erratic moods.

Ms. Wang’s half-sister visited him in late December, and told him Ms. Wang would be coming for a visit, since she had secured a visa.

“This was supposed to be a very meaningful trip for all of us,” she said.

“I didn’t want to be too hopeful. But I think deep down I really thought I was going to see my father. … He’s not doing too well in terms of his mental health. And we were also hoping that I could bring my daughter into the visitation room.”

Instead, she spent Wednesday in a room at the Hangzhou airport. Agents followed her and her husband as he walked with her daughter.

The Canadian government has in the past said Mr. Wang’s case “has been raised frequently by Canadian government officials since 2003,” and that Ottawa is “seriously concerned about reports that Mr. Wang’s health has deteriorated.”