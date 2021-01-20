China calls Pompeo a ‘clown’ for making genocide designation before leaving White House

Open this photo in gallery U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington on Jan. 12, 2021. ANDREW HARNIK/AFP/Getty Images

The Chinese government shrugged off a formal declaration that it has committed genocide toward Muslim minority groups living in Xinjiang, dismissing a determination from the U.S. State Department as “not worth the paper it’s written on.”

In asserting that China has committed genocide and crimes against humanity, the U.S. has levelled an accusation of considerable moral gravity, one that stands to influence corporate and consumer relations with the world’s most important trading nation. Any dealing with China now amounts to a dealing with a state that, in the estimation of the U.S. government, is responsible for atrocities that include forced abortion and labour, torture and widespread deprivation of liberties and religious rights, particularly against Xinjiang’s largely-Muslim Uyghur population.

“I believe this genocide is ongoing, and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday.

That charge is backed by evidence that includes testimony from former detainees and numerous official sources from inside China itself, such as requisition documents and state media reports. Both the outgoing Mr. Pompeo and Antony Blinken, his incoming successor, have said Chinese conduct meets the definition of genocide.

But the Chinese government, which has succeeded in securing support for its Xinjiang policies from dozens of countries — including much of the Muslim world — has acknowledged no wrongdoing, delivering instead a mocking riposte to Mr. Pompeo.

“This U.S. politician notorious for lying and cheating is making himself a laughingstock and a clown by his last-day madness and this lie of the century,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday.

Genocide “exists only in the ill-intentioned political conspiracy of Pompeo and his like,” she said, saying Mr. Pompeo “takes lies as his gospel.”

“China has never, and will never, do such a thing in our land,” she said.

Xinjiang – a region where satellite images show the destruction of numerous mosques; where large numbers of people were detained for forcible political indoctrination and skills training; where children were separated from parents and placed into orphanages; where factories have been built next to prisons; where former detainees have described being tortured and forced to recite loyalty to the Communist Party; where government statistics show a sharp rise in the use of intrauterine devices and sterilization – is a place of “unity and happy life,” Ms. Hua said.

Chinese authorities have mounted a wide-reaching campaign to cast into doubt what is happening in Xinjiang, employing white papers, carefully planned tours and increasingly frequent press conferences to dismiss critics.

Forced sterilizations and abortions in Xinjiang, for example, are explained as measures taken for good reason. In 2018, the region saw “a decline of 80,000 births because of legal control of unscheduled births based on family planning policy,” Xu Guixiang, deputy minister of the propaganda department of Xinjiang’s Party Committee said last week. The Chinese government has rejected estimates that it forced more than a million people into centres for political indoctrination and skills training, calling that number a “vicious smear,” but has declined to provide its own figure.

For some in the Uyghur community, the U.S. genocide declaration amounts to recognition of “undeniable facts, testimonies, statistics and reports that demonstrate what China has been doing in recent years against Uyghurs and other ethnic groups in East Turkistan,” said Nijat Turghun, a Uyghur man born in Urumqi who now lives in Sweden, where he is chairman of the Uyghur Education association. East Turkistan is a term preferred by some Uyghurs to refer to Xinjiang.

U.S. action will “encourage other democratic states to stand against China’s atrocities,” Mr. Turghun said.

Even among Uyghurs, however, the weight of the declaration was diminished by its timing, issued on the Donald Trump administration’s last full day in office.

For Mr. Pompeo, “it is meaningless to make such a strong statement a day before his departure,” said Nurgul Sawut, a clinical social worker in Canberra who has surveyed Uyghurs around the world.

She worries the U.S. is using China’s treatment of the Uyghurs as a useful cudgel, one that can be cast aside when convenient.

And Beijing has encountered little outcry elsewhere.

“Our campaign against elimination of Uyghur genocide is not well supported and received in Asian countries. The Arabic world is very undecided on this matter, too,” Ms. Sawut said.

In Canada, a parliamentary sub-committee has condemned genocide in China, as has Bob Rae, Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, who in November said “there’s no question that there’s aspects of what the Chinese are doing” in Xinjiang that “fits into the definition of genocide in the Genocide Convention.”

But the Justin Trudeau government has refrained from making a formal declaration. Instead, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said Canada will review the U.S. findings, which he called “one more step toward what needs to be a multilateral effort to address the issue.” He pledged to “push for an investigation by an international, independent body” and called on China to grant “unfettered access” to Xinjiang for the United Nations and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

China, however, enjoys considerable sway at the United Nations as a permanent member of the Security Council, which includes veto power over substantive resolutions brought before that council.

Permanent members “by virtue of their nuclear weapons, their military power and their wealth, have a pass card that they can flash, which means they usually suffer no consequences of great weight,” said Frank Chalk, a historian at Concordia University who is co-founder of the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies.

Still, a formal U.S. genocide declaration affixes a “moral stain” to China, he said, one with consequences for companies and consumers that rely on the country for trade, investment and goods.

It will also force a new reckoning for political leaders who have for decades sought to balance economic advantages of business with China against human rights concerns.

“It will be up to Biden and, eventually, Trudeau to decide whether they’re going to stick their necks out and say, ’no, this has to stop’ and there will be trade sanctions or there will be investment bans,” said Prof. Chalk.

“They could do a lot if they want to.”

