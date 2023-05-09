Open this photo in gallery: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures during a press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Hours after Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei for interfering in the country’s politics, Beijing has responded in kind, while threatening potential further retaliation in a dispute that has plunged relations to a new low.

China’s foreign ministry said Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, a Shanghai-based diplomat, had been declared “persona non grata” and told to leave the country by May 13. It described the move as a “reciprocal countermeasure” in response to Canada’s own “unscrupulous” expulsion of Mr. Zhao, who was allegedly part of efforts to target Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family, following the lawmaker’s work spearheading a parliamentary motion that declared Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs a genocide.

China had earlier warned Canada against expelling Mr. Zhao, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters Tuesday, but Ottawa proceeded nevertheless, “based on the false accusation of Chinese interference in Canada’s internal affairs.” He said the expulsion of Ms. Lalonde was “fully justified and necessary,” adding Beijing will not “waver in our resolve to uphold China’s interests.”

“We urge Canada to stop its provocations at once,” Mr. Wang said. “If Canada decides to continue its wanton acts, China will react firmly and all consequences must be borne by Canada.”

Canada’s consulate general in Shanghai and the country’s embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Just how Ms. Lalonde — a veteran foreign affairs officer who previously served in Sri Lanka — was chosen for expulsion is unclear, but such a response was widely expected and follows similar tit-for-tat actions Beijing has taken in disputes with other countries. Ottawa will now be waiting to see if this is the extent of the retaliation, with the Chinese foreign ministry warning it reserves the right “to further react.”

That could include restrictions on Canadian exports to China. After Australia infuriated Beijing by calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the COVID pandemic in 2020, wine, coal and other products were hit with sanctions, decimating trade between the two countries.

Willy Lam, a China expert at the Jamestown Foundation, said Canada may see a similar “significant worsening of economic relations.”

China only last year lifted a ban on imports of canola, Canada’s largest crop, which was instituted following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. Ms. Meng was released in September 2021, after which Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who had been detained by Beijing in retaliation, were also able to fly home.

“It could be very bad news for us if China decides to target us again,” said Roger Chevraux, chair of the Canadian Canola Growers Association, who operates a farm near Killam, Alta. “We just got over the last ban.”

At the nadir of relations with Canberra, Beijing released a list of 14 “grievances,” including Australia’s banning of Huawei from its 5G networks and introduction of foreign interference legislation seen as targeting China — similar to that now being considered in Ottawa. One of the country’s diplomats told Australian media “if you make China the enemy, China will be the enemy.”

This chill lasted for over two years until a change in government created an opportunity for a thaw under new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Bilateral relations have gradually resumed since last year, and trade between the two nations last week reached a record high.

Such a shift may be more difficult in Canada, with the opposition Conservatives seen as tougher on China than the Liberals. The Globe and Mail previously reported that alleged Chinese interference in Canadian politics was aimed at keeping the Conservatives from power for this very reason, though an independent inquiry found such activities did not change the overall election result.

Lu Xu, author of the Middle Powers newsletter, which focuses on Chinese foreign policy, said while Canada is not as economically dependent on China as Australia, with Beijing a distant second to the United States in terms of trade, relations are entering a “new era.”

“The golden age started under Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau is over and the two countries are going to have to find a new way to re-engage,” she added.

The decision to expel Ms. Lalonde was a top trending topic on Chinese social media Tuesday, with many calling on Beijing to go further and expel more diplomats or shut down consulates. Writing on Weibo, a Twitter-like service, influential commentator Hu Xijin said Canada “must bear the price for provoking China.”

Guy Saint-Jacques, a former Canadian ambassador to China, was skeptical whether Beijing would go beyond a tit-for-tat expulsion, however. He said economic sanctions “would send the wrong message” at a time when China is trying to convince foreign companies to reinvest in the country.

And though it has infuriated Beijing, Mr. Saint-Jacques said the move to expel Mr. Zhao could “reassure our allies that we can push back on China’s interference.”

Last year, Canada unveiled its Indo-Pacific Strategy, which identified China as an “increasingly disruptive global power.” That move was welcomed by Washington and Asian allies such as Tokyo, which is in the process of expanding its military in the face of a growing threat from China. Leaders of the G7, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, will meet in the Japanese city of Hiroshima next week for discussions that will likely focus on how to handle Beijing.

“Canada is finally coming to grips with a Chinese Communist Party that has global power dominance ambitions which are diametrically opposed to Canada’s vital interests and core values,” said Paul Maddison, director of the Defence Research Institute at the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Mr. Maddison, a former commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, said Ottawa’s recent actions, including applying to join the AUKUS security pact, show “Canada is finally beginning to take a stand.”

With files from Jason Kirby and Alexandra Li