Aerial photo shows a community testing site for COVID-19 in Wudang District of Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 5, 2022. A bus transporting people under quarantine crashed, killing 27 and injuring 20.Yang Ying/The Associated Press

A bus that crashed early Sunday morning in southwest China, killing 27 people and injuring the 20 others on board, was an official government vehicle transporting people under COVID-19 quarantine, local authorities have confirmed.

The quarantine bus overturned on a highway around 2:40 a.m. between Guiyang – capital of Guizhou province – and nearby Libo county. Following a preliminary investigation, officials said the accident was likely caused by driver fatigue.

Speaking at a press conference late Sunday, Lin Gang, deputy mayor of Guiyang, bowed deeply and said his administration “sincerely apologizes to the whole society” for the horrific loss of life. He promised a thorough investigation would be carried out into the cause of the accident, and officials would “seriously pursue legal responsibilities for relevant parties,” according to state media.

As word of the crash spread Sunday, it sparked fury online, with many holding it up as an example of the dangers of China’s draconian COVID-19 policies.

While Guizhou has seen a spike in coronavirus cases in recent days, with 712 reported Saturday, the highest in the country, it has only recorded two deaths since the pandemic began.

On social media, locals said those on the bus had been ordered to a quarantine location after a single case was reported in their building.

One woman, whose mother was among those killed Sunday, blamed COVID policies for her death. Wu Geng said she spoke to her Saturday night, and her mother had just tested negative.

“I am devastated. I never knew the call last night would be the last time I talked to her,” Ms. Wu wrote on Weibo. “She had not left the house for several days except to take COVID tests, and finally she was taken away for quarantine for no reason and died from that, it’s an ending I cannot accept.”

The crash was among the top trending topics on Weibo Sunday, with many commenting that “all of us are on this bus,” and asking when the country’s increasingly hated COVID-19 policies will finally be relaxed. Comments and shares were later disabled on many hashtags related to the incident, and popular posts deleted.

It is unclear whether the fatalities Sunday will be counted as COVID-related deaths, with some speculating darkly that if they were, that could be used as justification for stricter control measures, given the more than 1,200-per-cent increase in deaths it would represent.

Authorities across China are under intense pressure to control local outbreaks ahead of the Communist Party’s five-yearly congress beginning on Oct. 16, when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an historic third leadership term.

Guizhou’s spike in infections accounted for around 70 per cent of new cases nationwide Saturday, and authorities there had said they would need to transport those under quarantine order “to sister cities and states” because of limited capacity in Guiyang.

Influential commentator Hu Xijin, former editor of the state-run newspaper Global Times, wrote on Weibo that “we can imagine how anxious the local authorities are at the moment and how much pressure they are under.”

With files from Alexandra Li and Reuters