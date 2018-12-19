China detains third Canadian in wake of Huawei CFO’s arrest, Global Affairs confirms

A third Canadian has been detained in China, Global Affairs confirmed Wednesday morning, following the arrest of Chinese telecommunications executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada earlier this month.

A spokesperson from Global Affairs Canada said they are aware of a Canadian citizen who has been detained in China, but did not provide any more information for privacy reasons.

“Global Affairs Canada is aware of a Canadian citizen detained in China. Consular officials are providing assistance to the family. Due to the provisions under the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed,” said spokesperson Maegan Graveline.

A Canadian official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case, said they did not believe the case was related to the detention of two other Canadians in China last week, which followed the high-profile arrest of Ms. Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co.'s chief financial officer, in Vancouver on Dec. 1.​

The news of a third detention comes after the detentions of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor in China last week, days after Beijing warned Canada could face “serious consequences” over the arrest of Ms. Meng. Both Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig are being held on suspicion of “engaging in activities that endanger the national security" of the country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters in Beijing last week.

Chinese police and state security can detain and interrogate people they consider witnesses in criminal investigations.

Canada’s Ambassador to China, John McCallum, met with Mr. Kovrig last Friday and Mr. Spavor on Sunday, according to a report by The Canadian Press.

Mr. Kovrig is on special leave from Global Affairs and does not have diplomatic immunity; he now works as an analyst for International Crisis Group. Mr. Spavor runs a company that brings tourists and hockey players into North Korea and gained fame for helping arrange a visit to the Hermit Kingdom by former NBA player Dennis Rodman. Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig know each other, according to two people familiar with them.

Ms. Meng, who is also the deputy chair of Huawei’s board and the daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei, was released on $10-million bail last week after being arrested on an extradition request from the U.S. She is accused of misleading multinational banks about Huawei’s control of a company operating in Iran, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions and incurring penalties, court documents said.

China has strongly protested against her arrest to the U.S. and Canadian officials. In an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail Dec. 13, China’s Ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, called the arrest of Ms. Meng “premediated political action” and a “witch hunt” against Huawei, which is one of China’s premier high-tech firms.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged he knew in advance about the arrest of Ms. Meng, but said there was no political involvement. Justice Department officials honoured an extradition treaty with the U.S., which requested her arrest, he said.

In an interview with Reuters news agency last week, Mr. Trump suggested he would intervene in the U.S. Justice Department’s case against Ms. Meng if it would serve U.S. interests.

“If I think it’s good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made – which is a very important thing – what’s good for national security, I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary,” Mr. Trump said.

With files from Steven Chase and Robert Fife​