In this 2020 file photo, a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft is parked at the Tianhe Airport in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province.HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

A China Eastern Airlines flight with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday, according to the country’s aviation ministry.

Rescue operations are underway, state broadcaster CCTV reported, and the number of casualties is currently unknown.

Flight data shows the Boeing 737-800 jet was just over an hour into its trip from the southern city of Kunming to Guangzhou, near Hong Kong, when it suddenly lost altitude. It was flying at just over 29,000 feet at a speed of 457 knots (846 kilometres per hour) according to FlightRadar24, when it plunged to 3,225 feet and then lost contact.

According to CCTV, there were signs of a fire near the crash site in Wuzhou, Guangxi province, some 850 kilometres from Kunming, in neighbouring Yunnan.

“It has been confirmed that the plane crashed,” China Eastern Airlines said in a statement. “There were 132 people on board, including 123 passengers and 9 crew members.”

The airline, China’s largest carrier, said it had “activated its emergency response mechanism” and sent a working group to the crash site.

Some 450 firefighters were dispatched to the scene from both Guangxi and neighbouring Guangdong, according to state media, but the remoteness of the location and heavy tree cover has made getting there very difficult, with first responders having to make their way to the crash site on foot.

One local newspaper reported the plane appeared to have “disintegrated” on landing, and photos were shared online of debris scattered around the crash site.

Monday’s crash marks China’s first serious aviation accident in over 11 years. Last month, the Civil Aviation Administration celebrated reaching 100 million hours of continuous safe flight time, the best safety performance in the country’s history and among the best in the world.

Soon after reports of the crash emerged, China Eastern Airlines changed its website to black and white, a typical demonstration of mourning. Boeing China soon followed suit.

The 737-800 model that crashed on Monday has a good safety record and is the predecessor to the 737 MAX model that has been grounded in China for more than three years following fatal crashes in 2018 in Indonesia and 2019 in Ethiopia.

According to Aviation Safety Network, China’s last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.

In 1994, a China Northwest Airlines Tupolev Tu-154 flying from Xian to Guangzhou was destroyed in an accident after takeoff, killing all 160 people on board and ranking as China’s worst-ever air disaster, according to Aviation Safety Network.

With reports from Alexandra Li and Reuters.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.