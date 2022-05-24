In this photo released by the UN Human Rights Office, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, right, meets with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in Guangzhou, southern China's Guangdong Province on Monday, May 23, 2022.The Associated Press

Meeting the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Guangzhou on Monday, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi came prepared with a gift.

After posing for photos alongside Michelle Bachelet, he presented the Chilean diplomat with a book of speeches by Chinese President Xi Jinping “on respecting and protecting human rights.”

Ms. Bachelet’s trip is the first time a UN human rights commissioner has visited China in 17 years, and Mr. Wang said he hoped it would help “clear up some misinformation” about the country’s record. Later this week, Ms. Bachelet will travel to Xinjiang, where Beijing has been accused of interning hundreds of thousands of ethnic Uyghurs and suppressing their culture, language and religion, a campaign that lawmakers in multiple countries, including Canada, claim amounts to genocide.

On Tuesday, a consortium of media organizations including the BBC published thousands of photographs of former detainees, which were leaked to researchers along with speeches and government documents. The cache of files provides yet more evidence of the scale of the detention system in Xinjiang at its height in 2018, when over a million people, Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities, were allegedly imprisoned.

Chinese officials have consistently denied these claims, saying only that some people were sent to “vocational educational and employment training centres” to help with “deradicalization.”

The UN has been pushing for access to Xinjiang since 2018, when reports of alleged abuses in the region made headlines worldwide. Last year, UN human rights experts raised “serious concerns about the alleged detention and forced labour of Muslim Uyghurs in China” and called for “unhindered access to the country to conduct fact-finding missions.”

Ms. Bachelet was finally invited in January, following reports that most Uyghurs had been released from the “vocational training” system — which critics say are re-education camps — with some moved to other parts of China, while others remain in Xinjiang under heavy surveillance.

With Beijing moving to increase investment and development in Xinjiang following the years-long security crackdown, human rights groups warned Ms. Bachelet was at risk of being co-opted to help repair the region’s image and burnish Beijing’s case against the genocide claims.

“It defies credibility that the Chinese government will allow the high commissioner to see anything they don’t want her to see, or allow human rights defenders, victims and their families to speak to her safely, unsupervised and without fear of reprisal,” said Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch. “Bachelet’s legacy as high commissioner will be measured by her willingness to hold a powerful state accountable for crimes against humanity committed on her watch.”

Speaking ahead of Ms. Bachelet’s trip, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said “we have no expectation that the PRC will grant the necessary access required to conduct a complete, un-manipulated assessment of the human rights environment in Xinjiang.”

Representatives of Uyghurs and Tibetan groups have complained that Ms. Bachelet’s office refused to meet with them ahead of the trip. Zumretay Arkin of the Munich-based World Uyghur Congress, said, “victims of atrocity crimes, including genocide, deserve to be heard, consulted with, and to have access to accountability measures.”

“The United Nations is supposed to play this role, but unfortunately, Bachelet has failed our community on multiple occasions, and this is one of them,” she said.

While they remain skeptical about the effectiveness of Ms. Bachelet’s trip, rights groups are trying to use the occasion of her being in China to raise more awareness about ongoing abuses by Beijing, such as a system of assimilatory boarding schools for Tibetan children that have been compared to Canada’s own residential school system.

“Not only is China tearing families apart, they are forcing these vulnerable children to become strangers to their own Tibetan culture, severing their spiritual, linguistic and cultural ties to their homes and communities,” Gyal Lo, a former Chinese educator who researched schools in Tibet and has since moved to Canada, said in a statement Tuesday. “I appeal to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to help protect Tibet’s children by openly and publicly demanding the Chinese government close these boarding preschools while she is in China.”

Ms. Bachelet’s office has released little information about the content of her trip, beyond noting that she will visit Guangzhou, in southern China, and two cities in Xinjiang, Kashgar and Urumqi. Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, said Ms. Bachelet will meet with “Chinese leaders and heads of relevant departments” and have “extensive exchanges with various sectors of society.”

Following the trip, the commissioner “will issue a statement” and hold a press conference on May 28, her office said.

She may also finally release a long-delayed report into the situation in Xinjiang, which Ms. Bachelet’s office said in late 2021 would be published in weeks, only for it to never appear. In March, almost two hundred human rights organizations wrote to Ms. Bachelet’s office to demand the report be released, amid allegations of behind-the-scenes pressure by Beijing.

