China issues stern rebuke to Trudeau: Stop with your ‘irresponsible remarks’

Open this photo in gallery A still image taken from CCTV video shows Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in court, where he was sentenced with a death penalty for drug smuggling, in Dalian, Liaoning province, China Jan. 14, 2019. CCTV/Reuters TV via REUTERS HANDOUT/Reuters

China’s foreign ministry warned its citizens about travel to Canada and issued a stern rebuke to Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, telling Ottawa to “stop making such irresponsible remarks” after the prime minister accused Beijing of arbitrarily enforcing its laws.

China is “strongly dissatisfied” with the Canadian criticism, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. She did not mention Mr. Trudeau by name.

But, she said, “the remarks by the relevant Canadian person lack the most basic awareness of the legal system.”

The strident Chinese response deepened the tensions that have emerged following the arrest in Vancouver of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, which has led to a pointed diplomatic dispute between Canada and the world’s second-largest economy, an authoritarian country that has taken an increasingly assertive posture in its foreign relations. Ms. Meng’s father, Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, told journalists Tuesday that he supports the Communist Party, but would not harm other countries.

But Mr. Ren’s attempt to calm the waters — he called for “collaboration and shared success” with the U.S., where prosecutors have sought the extradition of Ms. Meng — is unlikely to lead to a quick resolution of the growing hostility between Canada and China.

On Monday, Mr. Trudeau spoke out after a Chinese court sentenced to death Robert Schellenberg, 36, a Canadian man found guilty of organized international drug trafficking. Police in the north-eastern port city of Dalian said he was part of a conspiracy to hide 222 kilograms of methamphetamine inside tires and export them to Australia.

Mr. Schellenberg had been sentenced to 15 years in prison but was sent for retrial on more serious charges after the arrest of Ms. Meng. His lawyer on Tuesday told Chinese state media that he will appeal.

“It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be, to all our international friends and allies that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply the death penalty as it is in this case facing a Canadian,” Mr. Trudeau said on Monday, after the verdict was announced. Soon after, the Canadian government issued a travel warning that “Chinese authorities apply, sometimes arbitrarily, the death penalty for both violent and non-violent crimes.”

China responded on Tuesday with a travel warning, saying a Chinese citizen has recently been “arbitrarily detained by law enforcement authorities because of a request by a third country.” The alert cautions travellers “to fully assess the risks of travelling to Canada.”

Ms. Hua, meanwhile, suggested Ottawa instead remind its citizens “never to come to China to commit serious crimes like drug smuggling. Because there will definitely be severe consequences.”

She likened the travel alert to “a thief crying. Because it is Canada, not China, that has arbitrarily detained a foreign citizen without legal basis.”

Come to China, she urged, to “see how friendly and open Chinese people are.“

In Shenzhen, where Huawei is headquartered, Mr. Ren sought to craft a similarly amicable appearance.

Huawei, he said, has “never received any request from any government to provide improper information,” the Financial Times reported. The founder of one of his country’s most beloved corporate champions loves China and supports the Party, he said, but he would “never do anything to harm any country in the world.”

He misses his daughter “very much,” he added.

Prosecutors in the U.S. accuse Ms. Meng of fraud related to the violation of sanctions against Iran. She has been granted bail, but Chinese authorities have demanded her immediate release.

Days after her arrest, Chinese state security forces detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, accusing both men of endangering national security, although they have not laid charges.

But Ms. Hua accused Canada of wrongful conduct.

“Anyone with normal judgment can see that the Meng Wanzhou case is not a normal legal case, and the detention of Meng Wanzhou is not just. It is an abuse of legal procedures,” she said.

She repeated threats of “serious consequences” for Canada if Ms. Meng is not released. Ms. Hua also disputed arguments from critics that the Chinese court had political motivation in imposing a severe sentence against Mr. Schellenberg.

“Such kind of a remark is malicious smearing and unwarranted accusation,” she said. Mr. Schellenberg had been involved in the trafficking of 222 kilograms of drugs.

“Any responsible government, when facing such kind of a grave crime, would take the kind of measures that reflect the government’s resolve in safeguarding the safety of their people,” she said.

She rejected criticism that China rushed judgment, after the court issued a death sentence less than 70 minutes after a single-day trial for Mr. Schellenberg.

“For the kind of crime has committed, time doesn’t really matter.”