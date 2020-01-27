China locks down villages far from Wuhan and extends holidays to slow coronavirus spread

Nearly 800 kilometres from Wuhan, on the outskirts of a little-known city of 3 million in Shaanxi province, newly-erected borders surrounded villages in the Chinese countryside.

Here, like in rural areas of Guangdong province, the outskirts of Beijing bisected by little-visited stretches of the Great Wall and many even more distant parts of China, an unofficial lockdown kept unknown people from entering.

Open this photo in gallery A police officer takes the temperature of a driver at a checkpoint on a street on the outskirts of Wuhan on Jan. 27. HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images

The SARS-like Wuhan virus, which has now killed 81 and infected 2,835 in China with pneumonia-like symptoms, has prompted a response unlike any in human history. Chinese authorities have locked down tens of millions of people in cities and towns around Wuhan, the city of 11 million where the virus is believed to have originated in a market selling wild animals. China has extended its Lunar New Year holiday, known locally as Spring Festival, from Jan. 30 until Feb. 2 in an effort to slow post-holiday travel that could spread the virus.

Military medics and doctors from across the country have been rushed to Wuhan, which is the capital of Hubei province. China’s premier, Li Keqiang, arrived in Wuhan wearing a mask and medical gown Monday amid an extraordinary response that included a ban Sunday on all trade of wild animals in China. Only one airport in Hubei remains open, and schools across the country have delayed the resumption of classes.

But widespread fear of the virus prompted local officials across the country to establish regional and even village bans that brought travel and commerce to a standstill far from Wuhan.

Outside Baoji, villages “have shut down their roads and entrances,” a ride-sharing driver said Monday. He declined to provide his name because of fear of retribution, given the political sensitivity of the situation in China. ”Only local residents can enter after body temperature check.” Similar restrictions were in place in Beijing’s Miyun district, near unrenovated stretches of the Great Wall, and as far away as southern Guangdong province.

“The atmosphere now is such that everyone believes they are in great danger — and we are all on alert,” he said. He was wearing a mask, and said his company ordered him to disinfect his car every morning. His company told him to continue driving, but he was worried: “There’s no doubt that driving at time like this is risky,” he said. ”I know there’s a danger of being infected.”

At the Baoji People’s Hospital, 50 to 60 people per day were being moved to specialized fever care, based on their symptoms or their exposure to either Wuhan or people who had travelled there, said Lü Chunhong, who works in the hospital’s triage department. “In the past, we didn’t specifically separate people with virus-related fever from normal patients,” said Ms. Lü.

The director of the hospital’s communications office said no confirmed cases of the virus had been identified in Baoji. “But even if there were, our hospital has no authority to disclose this to the public,” said the official, who declined to provide her name. She followed home a Globe and Mail reporter.

The protective measures in little-known Baoji reflected a country in fear. Long-distance buses transporting people across provincial boundaries were barred in Shanghai, Beijing and the nearby city of Tianjin, in addition to Zhejiang, Anhui and Qinghai — the latter the province where the current Dalia Lama was born.

Across the country, local authorities placed people who had travelled to Wuhan under 14-day quarantine. Some five million people had left Wuhan for Lunar New Year travel, the city’s mayor Zhou Xianwang said in an interview with China’s state broadcaster. He admitted that the city had not revealed information about the virus in a timely manner, but said municipal authorities needed authorization to make such disclosures. Mr. Zhou became the subject of widespread mockery by Chinese citizens, who noted that he conducted the interview with his mask upside-down.

But new details about the extent of travel by people from Wuhan only served to heighten fears across China.

In Xi’an, the city famous as the gateway to China’s Terra Cotta Warriors, highway exits established temperature checkpoints. Local authorities shut down entry points without medical inspection facilities.

Nearer Wuhan, meanwhile, families struggled to obtain medical care.

One man, who gave his surname only as Mr. Wang, described trying to obtain treatment for his father and grandfather, both of whom displayed the coughing, fever and other symptoms of the 2019-nCoV virus — including CT scans that displayed some of the tell-tale signs of the virus.

“We’ve reached out to all the designated hospitals in Wuhan for help, but in vain,” said Mr. Wang. His family lives a 20-minute drive from the market where the virus is believed to have originated — and his grandfather has visited that market.

Chinese authorities have flown in thousands of military and civilian medical reinforcements, and local hospitals have posted signs saying wait times have fallen to several hours. Local health authorities launched 24-hour online health consultation services.

But, Mr. Wang said Monday, “I called the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission and was told that not a single hospital in the city could accept us. The reason, they said, is that ‘all of the hospitals are full.’” It could take five days to see a doctor, he was told.

Mr. Wang found himself in a quandary: Hospitals refused to see his father and grandfather because they had not been diagnosed with the virus. But “we were told by hospital that there no diagnostic kits left. So the disease cannot be confirmed.”

In desperation, Mr. Wang posted about his predicament to social media — one of billions of posts in recent days about the Wuhan virus.

“All I want to do,” he said, ”is to get treatment for my dad and grandpa.”

