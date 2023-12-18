Open this photo in gallery: A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 18.Ahn Young-joon/The Associated Press

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held high-level talks with a North Korean Vice Foreign Minister in Beijing on Monday, coinciding with Pyongyang’s launch of a missile capable of reaching anywhere in the United States.

China always views its ties with North Korea from a strategic and long-term perspective, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement, citing Wang in his meeting with North Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Pak Myong Ho.

Beijing is willing to strengthen bilateral communication and co-ordination and deepen exchanges and co-operation in various fields, Wang said.

Wang and Pak exchanged views on issues of “common concern," on which the Chinese statement did not elaborate.

North Korea is officially China’s only ally. Bound by a treaty signed in 1961, both nations are to take all necessary measures, including military assistance, to help each other in the event of an attack or an attempted attack by a third country.

North Korea’s Monday missile launch came after the firing of a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday night. Pyongyang has condemned the United States for orchestrating what it called a “preview of a nuclear war,” including the arrival of a nuclear-powered U.S. submarine in South Korea on Sunday.

All of North Korea’s ballistic missile activities are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions, though Pyongyang defends them as its sovereign right to self defence.

North Korea will continue to strengthen multilateral co-operation with China to “safeguard common interests” and “maintain regional peace and stability,” Pak was cited as saying in the Chinese statement.

Pak arrived in Beijing last week on a rare official visit ahead of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year.