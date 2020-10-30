China plans its next five years, with an eye to a weakening West

For more than four decades, China’s economic planners, factory owners and Internet entrepreneurs alike have marched beneath a common banner. “Reform and opening up” was the byword of a national economic awakening unmatched in history.

Now, as they unveil a new five-year plan, China’s central planners are amending the formulation. It’s time, they say, for an era of “reform, opening up and innovation” — a new slogan for a new age, one in which China races to leverage the ingenuity of its designers and engineers to eclipse Silicon Valley and Stuggart at a moment it sees the West stumbling.

Undergirding it all: an even more prominent and powerful Communist Party, a single-party leadership that “is the compass that guides direction, the backbone that draws the nation together and the anchor that ensures social stability,” Jiang Jinquan, director of the Policy Research Office of the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said Friday.

Since the founding of modern China, five-year plans have guided the construction of a new superpower that boasts the world’s second-biggest economy and a growing number of the most important global companies.

But the newest plan, which was endorsed by the Communist Party’s Central Committee this week but will not be released in draft form until next month, comes at a unique moment in Chinese history.

Emboldened by what it sees as self-destructive vacillations in western democracies and its own success in stamping down the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese leadership for the first time see the prospect of a shift in the global balance of power, what Wang Zhigang, minister of science and technology, called “once-in-a-century changes.”

“Our country has stood up, grown rich and is becoming strong,” said Mr. Jiang.

The 14th five-year plan offers China’s blueprint for an ascendant Beijing at a time it believes Washington is on the wane.

At its heart, it’s a plan to change the central vision of Chinese economic ambition. No longer will growth rely on smelters, construction cranes and assembly lines, China’s planners hope. Taking their place will be laboratories, patents and ever-smarter code.

The new five-year plan will elevate science, technology and innovation above “all other sectoral plans,” said Mr. Wang, making it the “primary driving force.”

This marks the first time “in the history of our party’s five-year plans, and in the future it will take an even more important role,” he said, describing a sweeping approach to use legislation, policy, research funds and talent cultivation to “make China the place of choice for innovators and entrepreneurs the world over.”

While Beijing continues to proclaim its openness to the world, and though relations between China and the U.S. have grown difficult, “complete decoupling is not realistic at all,” said Han Wenxiu, deputy director of the Central Financial and Economic Affairs Commission.

But Beijing is also dedicated to weaning itself from the rest of the world on core elements of technology. A new Chinese mantra of self-reliance stands to create a less certain future for executives around the world that have made China a key focus for growth. Still, Beijing’s new five-year plan seeks improvements in medical resources, elderly care and social security, areas where foreign companies have begun to find new opportunities in China.

It’s also not clear how China, which under President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need for unity and a much firmer hand for the Communist Party in directing both government and economy, can succeed in inspiring a national outburst of innovation, which tends to be messy and to challenge preconceptions.

Whether China — an authoritarian state reinvigorating elements of the planned economy — can achieve that is among the central questions that will shape the global economic landscape for the decades to come. Chinese companies have already shown capacity for world-beating innovation in the mobile economy and autonomous flight. Its central bank is pursuing the creation of a digital currency that could modernize the core of commercial transaction.

Beijing is intent on creating a country where creativity co-exists with conformity. In discussing the path ahead for China, party elders reached for an analogy from another age.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping often says it takes a good blacksmith to make good steel,” said Mr. Jiang, describing a new ambition to discipline Party members and bolster its presence at local levels “to ensure that the Central Committee’s decisions and plans are effectively implemented.” Party leadership is the “premier principle for economic and social development,” he said, stressing the need for ideological compliance.

Part of that includes adhering to a new vocabulary, as Beijing redefines its ambitions. Satisfied it has achieved its goal of creating a “moderately prosperous society,” China is now embarking “on a new journey toward building a modern socialist country,” said Mr. Han.

It’s a 15-year roadmap. The next five years will lay the foundation, with the following decade used to “accelerate development” toward reaching that goal in 2035, said Huang Weiping, a professor of economics at Renmin University.

“A modern socialist China will be a country with the standard of a moderately developed nation,” he said. “Or, you could say that China aims to exceed the U.S. in its overall economy by 2035,” a reference to the size of its GDP. Chinese thinkers define a “modern socialist country” as one that achieves per-capita income of about US$30,000 per year, triple its rate. (In Canada, the 2018 median after-tax income for families and single people was US$46,000.)

But Prof. Huang rejected the idea that Beijing seeks to supplant Washington.

China, he explained, believes “international co-operation will always outrank competition. All of our efforts have been made to maximize and strengthen our own advantages in an age filled with change and uncertainty.”

Inherent in that view, however, is a belief that as China’s economy ascends, so, too, should its position in the world. Intellectuals believe China’s single-party authoritarian system, and not merely its GDP, is also being elevated.

“In recent years, we’ve seen that China’s level of societal governance has reached the forefront of the globe, surpassing that of western developed countries in many ways,” said Mei Xinyu, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, a research body under the Ministry of Commerce.

He pointed to China’s success in largely bringing COVID-19 under control. “This has also given us confidence to step toward the 2035 goal,” he said. “For a very long time, the world has grown accustomed to using western criteria to gauge a country’s ability to govern society. But it’s been proven that many of their popular theories are nothing but daydreams.”

-with reporting from Alexandra Li

