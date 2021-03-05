 Skip to main content
China pledges modest growth for 2021 - and electoral control of Hong Kong

Nathan VanderKlippeAsia correspondent
Beijing
Open this photo in gallery

The opening session of China's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 5, 2021.

Reuters

Pledging to press forward with the “the great spirit forged in the battle against COVID-19,” China’s leadership has given new shape to its plans to build an economy that stands alone against the U.S., while strengthening its demands for conformity to Beijing’s dictates for the country’s cultural life at home — and the political life in Hong Kong.

And with national security as a paramount priority for leaders gazing out at an unsettled world, China is easing its emphasis on breakneck growth over all.

Indeed, with much of the globe still crippled by the pandemic, Chinese premier Li Keqiang on Friday set the country’s targets for GDP expansion growth at “over six per cent” for 2021, considerably below private economic forecasts that have suggested 8.5 per cent is achievable.

Last year, China’s economy expanded 2.3 per cent, after staging a robust recovery from pandemic shutdowns. In setting a comparatively low target for growth this year, China’s leadership is giving itself room for other priorities. In fiscal policy, it suggests a reversal of the raft of subsidies and loans used to keep the economy moving during the pandemic.

But China is also setting out on a broader — and expensive — plan to create distance from the U.S. by boosting its own capability to build the full range of technologies that underpin modern life.

“The target for this year will be working on becoming technologically independent,” said Imogen Page-Jarrett, a research analyst with the Economist Intelligence Unit in Beijing.

The Chinese government is seeking outsized spending to catch up, and perhaps surpass, Western rivals in technology, setting a target of annual increases in research and development spending of more than 7 per cent per year. Defence spending will rise 6.8 per cent.

“Innovation remains at the heart of China’s modernization drive,” Mr. Li said, promising a 10-year action plan for basic research in his delivery of the country’s annual work report, akin to a state of the union address.

“From what China has indicated so far, national security will trump everything when it comes to policymaking,” Ms. Page-Jarrett said. “That means that China will be willing to compromise on efficiency in its economy in order to have control — and have security when it comes to its supply chains.”

In setting a GDP target that is relatively modest for a country accustomed to roaring growth, Chinese leadership is also acknowledging that caution is needed, in particular as it seeks to navigate the increasing turbulence of its economic and political links with the U.S.

The “more restrained and conservative” target comes as “Sino-U.S. relations remain shrouded in layers of fog,” while China’s own economy seeks new growth drivers, said Nie Hua, a professor with the school of economics at Renmin University.

The China policy under U.S. President Joe Biden “in the short-term cannot yet be seen too clearly, but that strategy is likely to continue treating China with a combination of competition and containment,” he said.

But perhaps the most significant changes are coming to Hong Kong, where Mr. Li promised to “improve the relevant systems and mechanisms” for enforcing laws. For weeks, Chinese officials have signalled that they intend to ensure Hong Kong is run by people patriotic to Beijing. Now, the Chinese government is moving to formalize that, signalling changes that are expected to alter the Hong Kong electoral system in such a way that pro-democracy forces can be easily blocked from power.

The electoral body that chooses the city’s chief executive will be “adjusted and improved,” Wang Chen, vice-chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, said Friday. He said the amended body will directly select a larger number of candidates to the Legislative Council, Hong Kong’s parliamentary body, and participate in the nomination of all candidates.

“The chaos in Hong Kong society shows that there are obvious loopholes and shortcomings in the current electoral system … which provides an opportunity for anti-China chaos in Hong Kong to seize the power of governance,” Mr. Wang said.

Hong Kong authorities have already arrested large numbers of politicians and candidates deemed insufficiently loyal to Beijing. The looming electoral changes will make permanent changes to the city’s political structure, allowing Chinese authorities to ensure those seeking a greater democratic voice can no longer gain a foothold.

“Effective measures must be taken to block these pawns of anti-China forces from being elected” in the city, “and knock them out once and for all.”

At the same time, China’s decision-makers say they remain worried about economic threats.

“As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, instability and uncertainty are mounting on the international landscape, and the global economy continues to face grave challenges,” Mr. Li said.

If last year was devoted to protecting livelihoods, this year will be devoted to stabilizing growth, Chinese scholars said. In 2021, Beijing wants “to achieve normalization of the economy,” said Zhao Xijun, deputy director of Renmin University’s Finance and Securities Institute.

In the coming year, China wants its consumers to buy more appliances, its developers to tear down and replace more communities — with plans to renovate and rebuild 53,000 old urban residential communities — and its people along the Yangtze River to stop all fishing in those waters for a decade, in order to help its stocks recover.

While China will continue to support Western medicine, Beijing will launch a major new effort to promote traditional Chinese medicine.

China is also pledging to strengthen its grasp on parts of the country where language and political beliefs differ from those in Beijing. After the introduction of new policies to promote “unity” in Tibet and Xinjiang — and banish much local-language instruction in areas with large Mongolian and Korean populations — Mr. Li pledged “stepped up” efforts “to promote standard spoken and written Chinese.” China will improve collaboration between eastern provinces and poorer regions in western China, he said. Such programs have been used to transfer hundreds of thousands of Uyghur workers from Xinjiang to factories thousands of kilometres away.

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

