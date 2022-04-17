A community volunteer wearing personal protective equipment disinfects an area before conducting a COVID-19 test in a compound during a COVID-19 lockdown in Pudong district in Shanghai on April 17, 2022.LIU JIN/AFP/Getty Images

China’s economy grew 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of this year, a better than expected rate, but also showed signs of a worsening slowdown brought on by the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities.

Parts of Shanghai have been locked down for three weeks now, with tens of millions confined to their homes. While the city’s port and some factories have continued operating – thanks to workers quarantining on-site – economists have warned the restrictions are already taking a toll on the wider economy, along with logistics chaos caused by highway checks and other controls around China as local authorities attempt to stave off infection.

Government data released Monday showed decent growth in the first quarter, beating most analysts’ expectations, but was mainly reflective of a strong performance in the first two months of this year. Retails sales were down 3.5 per cent in March compared to the year before, while factory output also grew at a slower rate last month than in January and February.

“March activity data suggests that China’s economy slowed, especially in household consumption, amid the lockdowns in Shenzhen and Shanghai as well as mobility restrictions imposed in various parts of China,” said Tommy Wu, lead China economist for Oxford Economics.

“The prolonged lockdown in Shanghai, plus highway controls in a number of provinces, have been severely disrupting logistics in China. The central government is now trying to balance minimizing disruption against controlling the latest wave of COVID infections, but the disruption is likely to last for weeks and will weigh on activity in April and into May, if not longer.”

Mr. Wu said services and household consumption will be particularly hard hit due to restrictions on movement around the country, as well as unfavourable income and job prospects from a weakening economy. China’s jobless rate in March was 5.8 per cent, the highest since May 2020.

Global economic instability caused by the war in Ukraine is also taking a toll, with some analysts warning China could be at risk of recession this year.

Last week, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned “downward economic pressure has further mounted.” He urged officials to “strengthen the sense of urgency” when it came to ensuring economic stability, expediting the reduction of taxes and fees and pumping government money into infrastructure, particularly for construction projects, a favoured tool of Beijing for driving economic growth.

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China – the country’s central bank – cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan (US$83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity to cushion a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

But analysts are not sure if rate cuts would do much to arrest the economic slump in the near term, as factories and businesses struggle and consumers remain cautious about spending. More aggressive easing could also trigger capital outflows, putting more pressure on Chinese financial markets.

Beijing set a modest target of 5.5 per cent growth earlier this year, but observers believe even that may now be hard to achieve without an aggressive stimulus.

Nick Marro, lead analyst for global trade at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said a state-driven recovery was more than possible in coming months, but warned whatever turnaround is achieved will be at risk of further lockdowns and restrictions should COVID-19 infections surge again later in the year.

Beijing has stressed “this entire time that at the end of the day what wins out is health care policy, more than economic policy or anything else,” Mr. Marro said.

In the past, China has been accused of fudging economic figures to hit official targets, and while this has improved significantly in recent years, Mr. Marro warned that as COVID-19 lockdowns take their toll, this could increase “concerns around data quality.”

– With reports from Alexandra Li and Reuters

