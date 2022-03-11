This handout photo taken and released on March 4, 2022, by the NPC Ukraine delegation shows delegation members holding banners to call for peace prior to the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games at the National Stadium in Beijing.HANDOUT/AFP/Getty Images

False narratives advanced by Moscow about the war in Ukraine are being spread widely in China, boosted by Chinese officials and state media even as Beijing purports to remain neutral regarding the conflict.

As much of the world reacted in horror to Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol this week, amid other strikes on civilians, Chinese outlets have promoted dubious claims by the Russian Defense Ministry that it discovered a “U.S.-financed military biological program” in Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department on Wednesday denounced Moscow’s claims as “outright lies,” accusing Russia of “inventing false pretexts in an attempt to justify its own horrific actions.”

According to researchers at the Nuclear Threat Initiative, a Washington-based non-government organization, beginning in 2005, Kyiv received funding from the U.S. for “security upgrades at Ukrainian biological institutes where dangerous pathogens are kept,” but research at these facilities is not military in nature. “Since its independence in 1991, Ukraine has not engaged in offensive or defensive biological weapons activities,” the NTI said.

Such context has been largely missing from Chinese coverage, with major state-run outlets continuing to push the story Friday. As well as being featured prominently in traditional media, bio-lab claims were among the most-read “super topics” on Weibo, China’s largest social platform, along with a defiant speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he said his country would overcome all difficulties and not bow to “humiliation.”

Weibo “super topics” are similar to Twitter trends, but can be curated by a specific user, who chooses which posts are featured and can add background information. In the case of three topics related to Ukraine that were among the top 10 most discussed on Friday, all were managed by Chinese state media accounts. This included broadcaster CCTV and the People’s Daily, mouthpiece of the Communist Party, which promoted discussions regarding “Russia’s release of material about a U.S. military biological programme in Ukraine.”

Justyna Szczudlik, a China analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, said Beijing may promote such claims as a way of retroactively justifying Moscow’s invasion, even as Chinese officials try to walk the line of neither endorsing nor condemning the war. Prior to this week, Beijing-controlled media had also repeated Russian claims about “denazifying” Ukraine, and uncritically shared later debunked reports about President Volodymyr Zelensky fleeing the country.

“It’s exactly the same message as Russia is presenting,” she said. “Beijing is looking for some rationale to support Russia and blame the U.S.”

Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Centre, said that “telling the truth about the atrocities of the war, or even neutral coverage, might mean the good people of China start to turn against Russia,” and question why Beijing is standing by the Kremlin.

He added that because most of Chinese coverage of the war is being produced from Russia rather than Ukraine, this helps “create a bias and tilt towards Russia,” along with a knee-jerk anti-Americanism within state media and instinct to see international affairs through this lens.

People stand by TV screens broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, in Hong Kong on Feb. 24, 2022.Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

The Ukraine bio-lab conspiracy may have also been so readily adopted in China because it fits neatly into conspiracies already promoted by Beijing about Fort Detrick and other U.S.-funded biological research institutes. Those claims were initially advanced as China was facing scrutiny over its mishandling of the initial COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan and questions about virology research done in the city.

No convincing evidence has emerged that COVID-19 spread from a lab, either in China or anywhere else, though conspiracies around the Wuhan Institute of Virology remain widespread online.

Claims China intentionally caused the pandemic have been linked to an uptick in anti-Asian attacks in the West, and Eric Liu, a former Weibo moderator who now lives in the U.S., expressed concern about how the latest bio-lab claims could spark a similar backlash.

“Inciting hatred on this scale is extremely dangerous,” Mr. Liu said on Twitter. “Now the whole of China knows the United States is a ‘rogue regime that manufactures and releases biological and chemical weapons in foreign countries,’ can Beijing turn this anger off like a switch?”

He noted Russian talking points spread easily in China because of the intense censorship of anti-war voices since the invasion began, removing any alternative narrative. A recent directive issued to Chinese media — leaked to China Digital Times, a U.S.-based anti-censorship organization — warned outlets against disseminating “viewpoints that support or adulate” the U.S. or “harmful content such as public anti-war declarations.”

Since the invasion of Ukraine began, Russian state-run outlets like Sputnik and RT have been blocked across Europe and faced restrictions in other parts of the world. By uncritically repeating Russia’s claims, Chinese state media may — intentionally or otherwise — be filling a gap in the Kremlin’s global propaganda apparatus.

In the past week alone, public records show Chinese state broadcaster CGTN has bought multiple adverts on Facebook pushing its Ukraine coverage, which often includes pro-Moscow talking points. On YouTube, CGTN’s channel, which has more than 2.4 million subscribers, features “exclusive” content from “inside Russia-Ukraine conflict,” all of which appears to have been filmed in areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow and focuses on attacks by government troops rather than Russian forces.

CGTN has also promoted the bio-lab claim on Twitter, though it included U.S. denials that were lacking in its domestic coverage. This is not the case for all state-run outlets: the Global Times, a state-run tabloid under the People’s Daily, has posted numerous context-free tweets about the conspiracy and linked it to claims about the origins of COVID-19.

In a post Thursday, the paper said the “Russian military operation in Ukraine unexpectedly exposed a secret related to the pandemic,” adding that while “Washington will definitely deny … many of the allegations the U.S. threw at others did turn out to be its own vicious deeds.”

These posts are able to reach a much wider audience than similar claims made in now thoroughly-restricted Russian outlets. And while China’s propaganda apparatus might be happy with merely making the West look bad, according to Washington, Moscow’s motivation for pushing the Ukraine bio-lab conspiracy could be a lot more sinister.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has seemingly endorsed this propaganda, we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said this week. “It’s a clear pattern.”

Researchers at the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War reached a similar conclusion.

“The Kremlin has set informational conditions to blame Ukraine for a Russian-conducted or Russian-fabricated chemical or radiological false-flag attack against civilians as a pretext for further Russian escalation,” write Katherine Lawlor and Kateryna Stepanenko, pointing to similar disinformation campaigns in Syria in the past.

“China’s parroting of Russia’s information operation likely also reassures the Kremlin that China would not oppose a false-flag chemical weapons attack in Ukraine.”

