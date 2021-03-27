China sanctions Canadian parliamentarian, human rights sub-committee over ‘genocide’ label

Open this photo in gallery People line up at the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region in December 2018. The Associated Press

The Chinese government has issued sanctions against foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and on a Canadian parliamentary sub-committee that has accused China of committing “genocide” against Muslim groups in its Xinjiang region.

The sanctions come after Canada joined with the U.S., the U.K. and the European Union in imposing human-rights-related sanctions against senior officials in Xinjiang, where Uyghurs, Kazakhs and other largely-Muslims groups have been the target of Chinese government campaigns that have included forcible political incarceration, mass incarceration and “labour transfer” policies to move large numbers of people from rural areas into factories in other parts of China.

Beijing says its policies have sought to eliminate religious extremism. China denies any violations of human rights, saying it has protected stability with its actions.

Canada’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights, however, unanimously found that China’s policies in Xinjiang amounted to genocide, in a non-binding decision last October. “Nearly two million Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims are being detained, including men, women, and children as young as 13 years old,” the sub-committee said in a statement. “Witnesses noted that this is the largest mass detention of a minority community since the Holocaust.”

Open this photo in gallery Government propaganda with slogans that include "Forever follow the Party" and "China's Ethnicities One Family" are shown in the city of Aksu in western China's Xinjiang region on March 18, 2021. Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

The Canadian government subsequently acted against senior Xinjiang officials, in the first sanctions against China since the 1989 massacre of students and others at Tiananmen Square.

Earlier this week, China imposed retaliatory sanctions on people in the EU and the U.K.

Late Saturday night, it also moved against Mr. Chong and the parliamentary sub-committee, saying it was acting against those who took measures against China “based on lies and false information.”

Mr. Chong, a Conservative MP from Ontario, has been an outspoken critic of China, including calling for Canada to pull out of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

“The Chinese government is unwavering in its determination to defend national sovereignty, security and developments interests,” China’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Evidence for Chinese campaigns against Uyghurs and others comes largely from Chinese government reports, which have documented the creation of centres for political “education” and skills training, as well as satellite imagery and reporting from The Globe and Mail and others, which have shown the destruction of mosques in the region.

