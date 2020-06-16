China says it has found insects in Canadian logs, raising fears that Beijing is targeting another key export

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.
China says it has found pests in logs from Canada, raising fears that Beijing is now threatening another key Canadian export.
Chinese customs officials have found longhorn beetles and bark beetles in shipments of Canadian logs, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Tuesday in Beijing.
“In order to prevent the introduction of these pests, China has treated the logs in accordance with relevant Chinese quarantine laws and regulations,” he said.
Mr. Zhao called these “normal quarantine safety” precautions, and the Canadian government said wood products continue to move from Canada to China. China has “informed the Canadian side of this situation in a timely manner and required the Canadian side to investigate the cause and take improvement measures,” he said.
But the threat from Beijing comes weeks after the British Columbia Supreme Court ruled against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is fighting extradition to the U.S., where she is accused of fraud related to sanctions against Iran.
The Chinese government has demanded Ms. Meng’s release. Following her arrest in Vancouver in December of 2018, China blocked imports of Canadian canola and some meat products, although it has since eased some of those restrictions. In recent weeks, China has taken similar measures against Australian barley and beef, after Beijing grew angry at Australia’s calls for an independent coronavirus investigation.
With the new warning on Canadian logs, Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the country’s biggest business lobby group, said he is concerned China may be using a trade issue to further its political ends.
He said Canadian wood exporters need as much unfettered access to foreign markets as they try to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are concerned, based on Chinese actions against Canadian products and those of other countries that have outstanding disputes with China, that China may be politicizing what should be a purely technical market access issue,” Mr. Beatty said. “We will follow developments closely, and will wait for the Canadian government’s response to the Chinese claims.”
He said his organization unaware of any pest control problems in exports of wood.
“We have not been made aware from members of any pest control problems on Canadian log exports to China. We understand the federal government is currently looking into the claims made by the Chinese government. Given the ongoing problems with the U.S. and softwood lumber, Canadian forestry companies need to reach the widest possible range of buyers for their products. This access is crucial to helping the sector recover from the COVID-19 economic downturn.”
A spokesman for Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng said the government is investigating China’s claims.
“On June 9, 2020, Canada received 16 notifications of non-compliance from China related to the discovery of pests in shipments of hardwood and softwood logs. Canada is investigating these notices as per standard response procedures,” said Ryan Nearing, press secretary for Ms. Ng.
He said the dispute has not disrupted shipments.
“Ongoing trade in forestry products to China continues without disruption despite the notices.”
Exports of unprocessed Canadian wood are controversial, and B.C. Premier John Horgan in early 2019 pledged to “to reduce the amount of logs going out, and increase the amount of jobs coming from our logs.”
But China, with its comparatively lower labour costs, has been a keen buyer of Canadian logs. In 2019, more than 60 per cent of the wood exported to China was in the form of logs.
Chinese imports of Canadian wood products have increased each year since 2015, but have shown signs of weakness so far this year, down 12.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019, according to statistics maintained by Canada Wood.
Canada exported $38.3-billion in forest products in 2018, with the U.S. the biggest market.