China has denied reports it was warned about Russia’s impending invasion of Ukraine and requested Moscow delay its plans until after the end of the Beijing Olympics.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said such reports were “fake news” and a “despicable” attempt to divert attention and shift blame for the crisis in Eastern Europe.

While there have been efforts to recast Beijing as a potential peacemaker this week, Chinese officials have consistently blamed NATO and Washington for the situation in Ukraine, refusing to call Moscow’s actions an invasion and abstaining from two votes criticizing Russia at the United Nations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Feb. 4, ahead of the Beijing Olympics, after which the two countries released a joint statement in which China backed Russia’s calls for an end to NATO expansion and called on the West to “respect the sovereignty, security and interests of other countries.”

Since the invasion of Ukraine, there has been considerable speculation over whether Mr. Xi was briefed by Mr. Putin about his plans, and to what extent. According to a report Wednesday by The New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. administration sources, “senior Chinese officials had some level of direct knowledge about Russia’s war plans or intentions before the invasion started” and requested that action not be taken until after the Olympics.

Mr. Wang rejected that claim at the news conference Thursday.

The Beijing Olympics ended on Feb. 20. The next day, Russian President Vladimir Putin officially recognized two breakaway pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine, and on Feb. 24 launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

In a call with Mr. Putin last Friday, as Russian forces bombed cities across Ukraine, Mr. Xi said China supported Moscow’s efforts to “resolve the Ukraine crisis via dialogue.” Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry officials refused to term the action an invasion and anti-war voices were censored within China.

Since then — facing a growing backlash in Europe, where Beijing has been trying to improve ties — China has attempted to position itself as a neutral party, promoting peace talks to end the war. In a call with his Ukrainian counterpart on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing “always advocated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.”

“On the current crisis, China calls on Ukraine and Russia to find a solution through negotiations and supports all constructive international efforts that are conducive to a political settlement,” Mr. Wang said.

According to the Chinese readout, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told Mr. Wang “he looked forward to China’s mediation efforts for the ceasefire.”

While Chinese analysts have held up Beijing as a potentially ideal peacemaker, given its strong ties to both Moscow and Kiev, this attempt to walk the line between not criticizing Russia while claiming neutrality has been greeted with widespread skepticism in the West.

“China is not in a credible position,” said Jude Blanchette, a Washington-based analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. “Functionally speaking, China is not a neutral party, its support for Moscow is implicit on the verge of explicit. It is not seen as a good faith serious broker.”

Mr. Blanchette said the reporting this week about the potential warning Beijing received will make it even more difficult for China to change this narrative and could increase pressure from Europe and the U.S. to take a stronger position against Russia, one that it isn’t clear Mr. Xi is willing to take.

He said Mr. Xi had “made arguably one of the biggest foreign policy blunders in his two terms in office by aligning himself with Putin on the eve of the Ukrainian invasion,” one that could dramatically backfire in terms of China relations with the West.

“Beijing is now trying to slowly back out of the room or paint itself as a peacemaker,” Mr. Blanchette said, but “there are a lot people in European and Western capitals who are going to do their damndest” to make sure China shares the blame with Russia for the crisis in Ukraine.

The Beijing Paralympic Games open this week. In a statement Thursday, the International Paralympic Committee said it had barred athletes from Russia and Belarus from competing after other countries said they would withdraw if Russia and Belarus were to take part.

“At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix,” IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a statement. “However, by no fault of its own, the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event.”

Last week, the International Olympic Committee — which was widely criticized for its decision to grant the Games to China despite Beijing’s numerous human rights abuses — condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying it was in breach of the Olympic Truce, which runs until the closing of the Paralympic Games.

