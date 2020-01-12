 Skip to main content

China says world should stick to ‘One China’ after Tsai win in Taiwan

Beijing, Beijing Municipality, China
The Associated Press
Taiwan's 2020 presidential election candidate, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, anf her running mate William Lai, left, celebrate their victory with supporters in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

China said Sunday that the world should abide by the idea that there is only one China, ruled by the Communist Party, after Taiwan reelected its democratic leader.

“We hope and believe that the international community will continue adhering to the One China principle, understand and support the just cause of Chinese people to oppose the secessionist activities for ‘Taiwan independence’ and realize national reunification,” said a statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party won in a landslide Saturday against pro-China Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu. Her victory speech warned China not to threaten force against the self-governed island.

Taiwan’s voters “have shown that when our sovereignty and democracy are threatened, the Taiwan people will shout out determination even more loudly,” Tsai said.

Taiwan has developed its own identity since separating from China during civil war in 1949, but has never declared formal independence. Beijing still claims sovereignty over the island of 23 million people and threatens to use force to seize control if necessary.

“No matter how the situation changes on Taiwan island, the basic facts — that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China — will not change,” Geng said.

