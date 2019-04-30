China sentences second Canadian to death over drug offences

Chinese authorities have sentenced to death a Canadian man for involvement in a 2012 scheme to manufacture methamphetamine in China, in the midst of ongoing tensions following the arrest of a senior Huawei executive.

A Chinese court in Guangdong accused Fan Wei of playing a leadership role in what it called the “extraordinarily serious transnational trafficking and manufacturing of narcotics.”

Mr. Fan is the second Canadian to be sentenced to death in China on drug charges after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver last December, pitching Canada and China into their worst dispute in years. Two other Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, have been detained and accused of espionage-related offences. They have been held in 24-hour lighting and regularly interrogated for six hours a days. Neither has been formally charged.

In total, 11 people were caught up in the case with Mr. Fan, including an American and four Mexicans. Another person, Wu Ziping was also sentenced to death; the court did not disclose his nationality in a brief statement published online Tuesday. China’s foreign ministry did not comment on the case, referring instead to the court statement.

Precise sentences for the other foreigners, including American Mark Swidan, were not specified. The court said they ranged in severity from life in prison to death with a two-year suspension.

A person who answered the phone at the Jiangmen Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangmen, Guangdong said she could not answer questions on the case.

Between July and November of 2012, the court said, the group manufactured 63.83 kilograms of methamphetamine and 365.9 grams of dimethyl amphetamine.

The sentences revealed Tuesday come nearly six years after the case went to trial, but less than four months after a court in China’s Liaoning province sentenced to death another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, on drug trafficking charges.

Mr. Schellenberg has appealed, but the court has twice delayed his pre-trial conference, for reasons his lawyer, Zhang Dongshuo, said Tuesday he does not understand. A third date has been set for May 6.

Chinese authorities have previously executed at least two Canadian citizens for drug crimes, Guy Saint-Jacques, Canada’s former ambassador to China, has said.

China is believed to execute more people than all other countries combined — some 2,000 per year, human rights groups estimate — although much about its use of capital punishment remains unknown, including accurate statistics.

In the case of Mr. Fan, “the secrecy around China’s death penalty system contributes to why people will be questioning the motives behind this death sentence,” said Doriane Lau, China researcher at Amnesty International.

“At the same time, the Chinese government has long seen the use of death penalty as taking tough action against drug-related crimes. The authorities continue to execute a significant number of individuals for drug related and other offences, which do not meet the ‘most serious crimes’ threshold to which the use of the death penalty must be restricted under international law.”

Publicly available details about the case in which Mr. Fan was involved come largely from Mr. Swidan’s family, which has raised concern about his treatment. In 2017, the Dui Hua Foundation, a U.S. organization that advocates for prisoners in China, wrote about his long wait for a judgment, which included more than a dozen court-granted extensions.

“A troubling feature of China's criminal justice system is that a judgment in a criminal trial can be postponed indefinitely after the trial concludes,” Dui Hua wrote.

Police seized Mr. Swidan from his hotel in Dongguan during a business trip on Nov. 12, 2012, saying they had found drugs on an interpreter and driver who had come to his room.

They said “No drugs were found on Mr. Swidan or in his room. Drugs were found in the room of another suspect,” Dui Hua wrote. Mr. Swidan has no criminal background, Dui Hua said.

In detention at a place where many detainees were forced to produce silk flowers for export, Mr. Swidan lost nearly half his weight and was “shackled, bullied, and denied medical treatment,” Dui Hua wrote.

“It was a hell place indeed,” Terry-Lee, a Chinese entrepreneur who shared a cell with Mr. Swidan, told Newsweek.

Mr. Swidan also threatened self-harm, prompting concern from U.S. authorities.

“We are asking the jail to please continue taking extra caution to ensure his safety and make sure they are aware and take very seriously his threats to commit suicide,” a consular officer wrote to Mr. Swidan’s mother, Katherine Swidan.

Lawyers for Mr. Swidan declined comment on Tuesday. One said his phone was being monitored and asked a reporter not to call back.

With reporting by Alexandra Li