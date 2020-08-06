China sentences third Canadian to death on drug charges

Chinese authorities have sentenced to death yet another Canadian on drug charges, less than two weeks before another extradition hearing in Vancouver for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. It is at least the third such sentence against a Canadian in China since last January.

Xu Weihong was accused of buying equipment and raw materials for the manufacture of drugs in October 2016, as well as making ketamine at another person’s home and storing it at his own residence in the Haizhu district of Guangzhou, a Chinese state court report said Thursday.

Chinese police seized over 120 kg of ketamine, according to the report, and the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court sentenced Mr. Xu to death for manufacturing narcotics.

Mr. Xu is Canadian, the report said.

China has been called the world’s most prolific state executioner by human rights groups, and Chinese courts treat drug crimes with particular severity.

The sentence against Mr. Xu comes after two other Canadians — Robert Schellenberg and Fan Wei — were also sentenced to death in China last year on drug charges, in the midst of tensions between the two countries following the arrest of Ms. Meng at the Vancouver airport and the subsequent arrests in China of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, both Canadian.

Ms. Meng is accused by the U.S. of fraud related to violations of sanctions against Iran, while the two Canadians have been charged with state secrets violations. Chinese authorities have not made public any evidence or detailed allegations against the two men.

It’s not clear what effect the judgment against Mr. Xu will have on relations between the two countries. Ottawa has traditionally protested any death sentence of a Canadian, and the Canadian government has criticized the arrests of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor, as well as the sentencing of Mr. Schellenberg, as “arbitrary.”

With Mr. Fan, Global Affairs Canada has called “unequivocally for clemency.” But Canadian officials have also indicated that they do not believe the case against him is arbitrary.

At the same time, Chinese authorities have announced severe penalties against Canadians in close proximity to developments in the legal proceedings against Ms. Meng.

The death sentence for Xu was made public 11 days before a week-long hearing scheduled to begin Aug. 17 in the extradition case against Ms. Meng in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

