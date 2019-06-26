China unlikely to resume Canadian meat imports until political issues resolved, industry expert says

Open this photo in gallery A cow peers out from a pasture on a ranch near Cremona, Alta. China has suspended all Canadian meat exports in a dramatic escalation of its diplomatic dispute with Canada over the December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

While Canada’s meat sector has pinned its hopes on a quick end to a suspension of Chinese imports, an industry expert warned that resolving the problem may depend on improving strained ties between the two countries, even as China’s foreign ministry renewed demands for the release of an arrested Huawei executive.

The Chinese government on Tuesday halted imports of Canadian beef and pork, citing counterfeit veterinary-health certificates for meat that contained ractopamine, a feed additive banned in China. The office of Canada’s Minister of Agriculture confirmed the problem but called it a “technical” issue, while the BC Cattlemen’s Association said it is optimistic the problem is a “blip.”

But the stop to imports of Canadian meat comes in the midst of a deepening dispute over the December 2018 arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, which has damaged relations between Ottawa and Beijing. With that in the background, it’s difficult to determine how Canadian authorities could persuade their Chinese counterparts to resume imports, said Lin Rongquan, a Chinese veterinary health expert.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s fair to say that how long it takes to normalize Canada’s meat exports will largely depend on the normalization of China and Canada’s diplomatic relations, or at least an easing of tensions," said Mr. Lin, a former researcher for the Shanghai Meat Trade Association.

Chinese inspection standards have remained little changed in recent years, he noted, and exports of Canadian meat have “worked well for all of these years. Then suddenly something like this happens.”

If politics is at play, Mr. Lin added, finding a resolution “is no longer within the scope of my expertise, which is health quarantine.”

China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday did little to dispel that notion, reiterating its call for Ms. Meng to be set free even as it demanded Canada address shortcomings in its agricultural exports.

Asked about the meat ban, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said “relevant Chinese authorities act in accordance with laws and regulations. We hope the Canadian side attaches great importance to the fake certificate case, completes the investigation as soon as possible and takes effective rectification measures to ensure the safety of food exported to China.”

He then added that “our position is very clear” on Ms. Meng.

“We ask the Canadian side to take China’s concerns seriously, immediately release Ms. Meng Wanzhou and allow her to return to China safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

For Canadian producers eager to avoid a punitive disruption from China, hope may lie in recent history in Brazil. In 2017, China suspended all Brazilian meat imports, after that country’s anti-graft investigators made public “Operation Weak Flesh,” which found that meat inspectors had accepted bribes to skip inspections and allow the export of rotten and salmonella-tainted product.

But China’s ban at the time lasted less than a week, following an intensive lobbying effort by the Brazilian government.

Recent experience has shown no such quick reprieves for Canada. Chinese officials began blocking imports of Canadian canola nearly three months ago, while steadily increasing pressure on Canadian meat, banning imports from two pork producers in April and a third earlier this month.

In the first four months of this year, China imported $310-million of pork from Canada, roughly 22 per cent of the export total. It imported a further 6 per cent of beef in that time, worth nearly $64-million.

In China on Wednesday, the ban on Canadian meat sparked concern that it could raise the price of pork.

China’s National Business Daily responded with an article that sought to reassure consumers, while also underscoring a notion that for Beijing, the stakes are low to blocking Canadian meat — in part because Brazilian imports are surging.

Story continues below advertisement

“Under such circumstances, will the absence of pork from Canada affect the domestic pork price?

“The answer is no,” said the paper.

In fact, it said, “the impact of Canadian pork imports on the Chinese market can be said to be ‘negligible.’”

Online shops nonetheless continued to sell Canadian meat on Wednesday. “You don’t need to worry,” said a customer service agent at one shop, called Yudachu, who declined to provide a name.

“Our products are all qualified, so currently we haven’t thought about removing them yet,” the person said. “It’s possible there will be pressure from public opinion in the future, but I can’t say what we’ll do, given that there’s no clear information.”

With reporting by Alexandra Li

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.