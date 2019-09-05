China urges new Canadian ambassador to ‘reflect on mistakes’ Ottawa has made

Open this photo in gallery Dominic Barton has been named Canada's new ambassador to China. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Chinese government offered no sign of new warmth toward Canada Thursday, hours after Ottawa said it would dispatch to Beijing a new ambassador who has curried ties with China’s elite.

“Relations between China and Canada have encountered serious difficulties, and the responsibility lies entirely with the Canadian side,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Thursday.

He confirmed that China has approved former McKinsey & Company global managing director Dominic Barton as Canada’s top envoy to China, saying Beijing hopes the new ambassador can help stabilize a cross-Pacific relationship that has plunged into its worst state since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989.

But Mr. Geng showed no sign of a changed tone from Beijing, urging Canada to “reflect on its mistakes” and immediately release Meng Wanzhou, the Huawei executive whose arrest in Vancouver last December set in motion a series of hostile actions, including the arrest in China of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

The reaction from Beijing underscored the difficulty of the task for Mr. Barton, whose success as ambassador will hinge, in part, on his ability to secure the release of Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor and revitalize Canada’s trading ties with the world’s second-largest economy, after Beijing has blocked imports of some key Canadian agricultural goods.

Canada’s corporate community has enthusiastically welcomed the nomination of Mr. Barton, a globe-trotting consultancy chieftain who has occupied some of the world’s most exclusive business circles — a trusted confidant of the Justin Trudeau government who also possesses a keen understanding of the intricacies of doing work in China.

Observers have long bemoaned Canada’s comparatively anemic economic relationship with China, relative to other allies and democratic powers.

Mr. Barton has lived in Shanghai, and his experience in China has given him rarefied access. McKinsey has worked for large numbers of China’s top state-owned entities. Mr. Barton himself has rubbed shoulders with the country’s wealthiest and most powerful at the prestigious China Development Forum.

He has been a member of the Advisory Board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, whose honorary members include Wang Qishan, one of Chinese president Xi Jinping’s most trusted lieutenants. The advisory board holds annual meetings with top members of the Chinese political establishment including, in 2013, with Mr. Xi himself. State media reports do not make clear which meetings Mr. Barton personally attended.

But he has met individually with leaders across the Chinese establishment — including Chen Jining, who was minister for environmental protection and is now mayor of Beijing, and Zhou Zhongshu, the president of China Minmetals Group, the biggest metal and minerals trader in the country.

That experience has given him an insight into Chinese power structures unmatched by any previous Canadian envoy to China. It has also offered him personal access to influential corporate leaders with access to enough resources to substantially elevate trade between Canada and China.

Yet it’s not clear how much that experience will benefit Mr. Barton as ambassador in a country that is strictly hierarchical, and often reserves access to top leadership for those considered equivalent in rank. Ongoing tensions between Canada and China may also obligate Mr. Barton to deliver critical messages that sour his reception.

“The first time that he has instructions to say things that displease the Chinese leadership — which if Canada is sticking to its national interest, will happen pretty quickly — I think the value of that prior access is going to diminish,” said Rory Medcalf, a former Australian diplomat and intelligence analyst who is head of the National Security College at Australian National University.

Western democracies court risks, he said, in dispatching diplomats perceived by Beijing as friendly.

“If in any way the Chinese feel that they are now going to have someone who is in fact more sympathetic to a business-at-all-costs attitude, then obviously they will see an opportunity there to dilute Canada’s independence on security issues — and to break the solidarity between Canada and other democracies on security issues,” he said.

In Hong Kong, too, the appointment of a corporate leader to Beijing raised concern.

“Somebody well-versed in doing business with China can be an advantage, provided you do not allow business interests to compromise your stance as regards defending Canadian values,” said Anson Chan, a former Chief Secretary in Hong Kong who has been openly critical of China’s Communist rulers.

She has a dim view of the posture corporate leaders have tended to adopt toward China. “In order to make money, business people have been quite willing to close their eyes to some of the other things going on [in China] that they would not in normal circumstances accept from any other country,” she said.

Mr. Barton, she said, “has his work cut out for him.”

At the same time, critics question whether his selection as ambassador signals a new desire by Ottawa to emphasize trade over other priorities, such as advocacy on behalf of Muslims in western China who have been placed in internment camps for political indoctrination and skills training.

On Wednesday, Canadian foreign minister Chrystia Freeland said Mr. Barton will sever all corporate ties, and has engaged in extensive discussions over human rights in China.

In Beijing, however, the prospect of a Canadian business leader as ambassador received a warm welcome.

“It reflects Canada’s willingness to cool the hot air in their relations,” said Su Hao, a professor in the School of Diplomacy at China Foreign Affairs University.

Having someone familiar with operating in China “means he will know the taboos and which details must be attended to when stressing diplomatic matters,” Prof. Su said.

He specifically rebuked the Conservative Party of Canada for expressing concern over Mr. Barton.

“Friendliness doesn’t mean irrationality. Instead of refusing to trust anyone, Canada’s Conservatives should relax and try to listen to advice given by a person who knows China better than they do.”

