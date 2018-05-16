 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

China urges North Korea to proceed with Trump summit

China urges North Korea to proceed with Trump summit

Christopher Bodeen
BEIJING
tgam

In this May 8, 2018, file photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Dalian, China.

朝鮮通信社/The Associated Press

China on Wednesday urged ally North Korea not to cancel a historic summit between its leader, Kim Jong Un, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The call came as President Xi Jinping met with a delegation from North Korea’s ruling Worker’s Party, at which he expressed support for the North’s avowed new emphasis on economic development, along with improving relations with South Korea.

“We support the improvement of North-South (Korean) relations, the promotion of dialogue between North Korea and the U.S., denuclearization on the peninsula and North Korea’s development of its economy,” Xi was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither CCTV nor the official Xinhua News Agency said whether the Kim-Trump summit was discussed.

At a daily briefing, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said North Korea and the U.S. should ensure the summit proceeds as planned and yields “substantial outcomes.”

“Only in this way can we consolidate the alleviation of the situation and maintain peace and stability in the region,” Lu said.

Kim and Trump are due to meet in Singapore on June 12, but North Korea on Wednesday threatened to withdraw, saying it has no interest in a “one-sided” meeting meant to pressure it into abandoning its nuclear weapons.

North Korea’s warning came hours after it abruptly cancelled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

China has called for the building of mutual trust through the suspension of large-scale U.S. and South Korean war games in return for a halt of the North’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile tests.

Xi has met twice with Kim over the past two months in what is seen as an attempt to ensure China’s interests are upheld in any negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.

Story continues below advertisement

Analysts said North Korea’s threat to scuttle the summit is likely an attempt to gain leverage over Washington, which has demanded the North immediately and irreversibly cease its nuclear weapons program.

In his meeting with Xi last week, Kim registered his desire for Chinese support in the talks, particularly his call for a “phased and synchronous” approach to denuclearization, as opposed to Trump’s demand for an immediate end to its nuclear program.

China is North Korea’s most important economic partner and has long sought to convince it to follow Beijing’s path of enacting free market reforms while maintaining tight single-party rule.

At his meeting with Xi, the leader of the North Korean delegation, Pak Thae Song, said he had been entrusted with consolidating recent agreements between Kim and Xi as well as studying China’s model of economic development and “reform and opening.”

“We will play an active role in carrying out our party’s new strategic line of prioritizing economic development,” Pak, a vice chairman of the Workers’ Party Central Committee, was quoted as saying by Xinhua.

China-North Korea relations appear to have outwardly improved following Kim’s March visit to Beijing — his first trip abroad since taking power six years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

However, China’s strict enforcement of United Nations economic sanctions are believed to have brought economic pain to the North, which suffers from chronic food insecurity and a shortage of fuel and foreign exchange to buy needed imports.

North Korea throws next month’s summit between Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump into doubt by threatening to pull out of the meeting if Washington continues to push it for denuclearization. Reuters
Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading…

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.