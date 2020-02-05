China vows even stricter measures to curb spread of coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery A medical staff member shows a test tube after taking samples taken from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, Feb. 4, 2020. STR/AFP/Getty Images

Spooked by the spread of a deadly virus, Chinese authorities have already placed many tens of millions of their people under urban lockdown. The country’s cultural and tourist sites are closed, streets have emptied in its capital and schools shut down until further notice.

But an even more rigorous response is needed, China’s leadership now says, as the Communist Party rapidly shifts from a health crisis response to a full-throated struggle for political supremacy, a change that stands to see deployment of even more severe tactics in a country where security forces are already practised in exerting control and repressing unwanted elements.

Officials across China must “take more decisive and effective measures” to strictly classify, intensively treat and isolate those who are infected, those suspected of infection, patients with fevers and those who have close contact with the infected, Sun Chunlan, the woman in charge of a central government group managing the crisis, said in comments cited by Chinese state media Tuesday evening.

The call for urgency reflected the transition to a new and potentially more extreme phase in the response to a virus that has now killed 492 people in China, where officials have confirmed a further 24,412 cases and suspect another 23,260.

“This is not an ordinary campaign. It’s a political task,” said Bo Zhiyue, a specialist in Chinese elite politics who is director of XIP Institution, a think tank at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University.

In the Chinese system, “when there is an order from above, people have to act very quickly, in a more competitive way,” he said. That could mean more rigorously enforcing requirements for masks or neighbourhood-level isolation policies, in a country where visitors have already been broadly barred from apartment complexes and residents handed passes that allow them to leave to buy necessities once every two or three days. If “they find somebody who is suspect, they can quarantine the whole family, or even the whole building,” Prof. Bo said. “They do a lot of things.”

At the same time censors are rapidly putting an end to a rare moment of openness that had allowed public political criticism and independent reporting on a crisis in which many have faulted government officials for a lethargic response that initially allowed the virus to spread unchecked far beyond its origins in the city of Wuhan. Authorities in that city are now racing to build eight additional hospitals in converted gymnasiums, exhibition halls and sports centres.

A government directive posted by the China Media Project banned independent reporting, prohibited “information that might have a negative influence” and barred “talk of the Chinese economy being undermined by the epidemic.”

The virus has “revealed that the emperor has no clothes,” dissolving state-led narratives of official competence and the unerring leadership of Chinese president Xi Jinping, said Xu Guoqi, a historian at The University of Hong Kong.

“Beijing is nervous. And as a historian, I think it has reason to be nervous,” he said. Even measured against the numerous crises that have tested the Communist Party over seven decades of its rule, the virus “is very, very serious because people don’t trust them any more. So the only thing at their disposal is just use of force.”

China’s Ministry of Public Security issued new orders this week calling for new measures to “create a safe and stable political and social environment for the prevention and control of the epidemic.”

That includes cracking down on online “rumours,” boosting security at medical sites, rooting illegal wildlife sales and responding to price-gouging and the sale of counterfeit medical supplies, the report said.

But it also included a call for much more stringent steps, including establishing a “moat” around the Beijing capital region to defend against viral incursion, “cracking down on disruptive activities by hostile forces at home and abroad” and using “a strict and high-pressure posture” to make security services an “effective deterrent” against the spread of illness.

Authorities across China have already enforced the use of masks and forcibly isolated people suspected of carrying the Wuhan virus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms. In one video circulated on social media Wednesday, an official with a red arm band walks through an apartment complex with a megaphone, calling on residents “to report the arrival of outsiders from Hubei, Wenzhou in Zhejiang province and Hexian in Anhui province” – all places where numerous cases of the virus have been reported. Those who make verified reports will be rewarded, the woman says.

Chinese media has widely reported that people from virus-affected areas have encountered difficulty travelling in other parts of China. People have been refused entry to hotels and booted from their own apartments. Even pet dogs, falsely identified as carriers for the virus, have been attacked.

”China is a war zone now,” said Prof. Xu. “It’s one city against another, one neighbourhood against another neighbourhood.”

Behind the panic is a government that has found its imposition of sweeping lockdowns have failed to quell the spread of the virus.

“At the moment, we can see the constant daily update numbers of infection numbers, and we must admit that the turning point that we are all waiting for has yet to arrive,” said Jiahai Lu, director of the Center of Inspection and Quarantine at the School of Public Health under Sun Yat-Sen University.

“The number of newly-confirmed cases keeps increasing, which means that although Beijing has taken decisive measures following the outbreak, the epidemic spread is not yet controlled.”

If the first stage in China’s response was to treat critical patients, the next will be to “cut off the source of the infection and implement comprehensive prevention and control,” he said, which will mean more strict action against people in early stages of viral infection.

China, he said, is entering a period that will involve “more strict action taken at all levels of infection, quarantine and diagnosis. Close contacts will be more rapidly diagnosed. Government will mobilize all possible resources to optimize the process. The battle against the epidemic will be the core of all work.”

-with reporting by Alexandra Li

