China welcomes Taliban rule in Afghanistan even as Beijing remains wary of security vacuum

China welcomed the Taliban takeover of Kabul as the “will and choice of the Afghan people” this week, as state media relished in Washington’s humiliation amid the botched United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Unlike many Western countries, China has not closed its embassy in Kabul, and appears poised – alongside Moscow – to be among the first major powers to recognize a future Taliban-led government.
Prior to the sudden collapse of the Washington-backed Afghan government, Beijing’s representatives had been involved in peace talks in Doha, alongside officials from the U.S., Russia and Pakistan.
Merkel warns Western countries must offer aid to Afghans fleeing Taliban or risk refugee crisis
Canada working ‘closely’ with allies on evacuation from Kabul amid ‘extremely fluid’ situation, Trudeau says
The strategy for Afghanistan went off course long before the U.S. exit
China and its allies are poised to have far more influence over whatever government emerges in the coming days or weeks than Washington, which has spent two decades fighting the Taliban. This new geopolitical reality appeared to be acknowledged by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who called his counterparts in China, Russia and Pakistan on Monday as evacuations continued in the capital Kabul.
But while Beijing may relish the replacement of a U.S. client with an avowedly anti-American government, there were signs of nervousness among some Chinese officials about the potential destabilizing effect a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could have on the region.
China has long blamed unrest in Xinjiang – where Beijing has been accused of widespread human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims – on terrorist groups said to be operating in the border regions of Afghanistan.
In the call with Blinken, Chinese foreign minster Wang Yi blamed the “sudden withdrawal of forces” by Washington for creating a “serious negative impact on the situation in Afghanistan.”
Mr. Wang said that China “is willing to communicate and dialogue with the U.S. on the situation in Afghanistan, so that the country will no longer have a new war or humanitarian disaster.”
Beijing’s deputy envoy to the United Nations also warned Monday that “Afghanistan must never again become heaven for terrorists.”
“This is the bottom line that must be held firmly for any future political solution in Afghanistan,” Geng Shuang told an emergency meeting of the Security Council. “We hope that the Taliban in Afghanistan will earnestly deliver on their commitments and make a clean break with the terrorist organizations.”
In July, foreign minster Wang met with senior Taliban figure Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, urging the Islamic group to “make a clean break with all terrorist organizations … and resolutely and effectively combat them to remove obstacles, play a positive role and create enabling conditions for security, stability, development and co-operation in the region.”
According to a Chinese readout of the meeting, Mr. Baradar “said China has always been a reliable friend of the Afghan people and commended China’s just and positive role in Afghanistan’s peace and reconciliation process.”
He promised that the Taliban “will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China.”
Analysts agree that security is the primary concern for Beijing when it comes to Afghanistan, and that while the Taliban may see China as a potential future investor and trade partner, any economic engagement will come a distant second.
Writing this week, Raffaello Pantucci, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said that “China has played a surprisingly limited economic role in Afghanistan until now, and it is hard to imagine this is going to abruptly change in the face of instability implicit in the wake of the Taliban takeover.”
Already facing increased terror threats to projects in Pakistan – where a recent suicide attack on a bus which killed nine Chinese nationals has been blamed on a branch of the Pakistani Taliban by Islamabad – Beijing will also be wary of getting sucked into the security vacuum left by the U.S. should it increase involvement in Afghanistan.
Mr. Wang, the Chinese foreign minister, said in a call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov this week that the situation in Afghanistan indicates “that military intervention and power politics enjoy no popular support and are doomed to fail.”
Indeed, much of the coverage of Washington’s botched withdrawal in Chinese state media has focused on the futility of the 20-year NATO campaign and pronouncements that Beijing will not follow the U.S. into the “graveyard of empires.”
“Whether it is in Iraq, Syria, or Afghanistan, wherever the U.S. military goes, it leaves behind turbulence, chaos, broken homes, and a devastated mess,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said Tuesday. “The strength and role of the U.S. lie in destruction, not construction.”
In an editorial, the Global Times, a state-run tabloid, said that Beijing “has no will to fill the vacuum the U.S. has left behind in Afghanistan. The principle of not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries is always guiding China’s foreign policy.”
Other state media editorials and coverage held up the failure of the U.S. to prop up its allies in Kabul as a lesson to Taiwan, which depends on American military support to stave off invasion from China. Some also seized on a tweet about Afghanistan by U.S. Senator John Cornyn which erroneously claimed Washington has 30,000 troops deployed to Taiwan, which the Global Times said would be tantamount to “an act of declaring war on China.”
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.