China will allow families to have three children

China will allow its people to have three children, in another relaxation of its family planning policy that comes as the country’s population nears its peak, prompting a raft of new efforts to encourage child-bearing.
Not only will the country now allow more children, but China’s ruling Politburo, in a meeting Monday, called for a raft of changes to make child-bearing more attractive to young people, many of whom fear the cost of bearing additional children. It called for authorities to reduce family educational costs, improve maternity leave, provide more supportive tax policies and even control what it called bad marital practices and the overpriced cost of gifts for new brides — seen as an obstacle to marriage.
China’s leadership also wants to see further delays in the country’s mandatory retirement ages — in order to keep older people working — and “vigorously promote the traditional virtues of filial piety and respect for the elderly,” state media reported.
After decades of intrusive controls on women’s reproduction, China abandoned its one-child policy in 2015, allowing women to have at least two children. The policy change led to a small surge in births the following year, but the country’s annual birth rate has subsequently continued to slide. China’s 12 million births last year marked its fewest on record since 1961.
The most recent census released in mid-May showed China’s population continues to grow, but at an increasingly slow pace. Aging demographics threaten the country’s ability to maintain its pace of economic expansion, which was founded in part on a youthful and abundant population that has begun to grey. Now, an increasingly imbalanced age structure, with the older generation rapidly growing as births decrease, stands to create new pressures on a social welfare system that is not yet fully built out.
“Demographic trends spell the end of the Chinese Dream,” said Jiang Xueqin, a Beijing-based researcher who studies Chinese schools.
But in a country where big-city real estate prices have far outstripped salaries, persuading young people to have bigger families has proven difficult.
“Young people, especially young women, do not want to have children,” Mr. Jiang said. “From a macroeconomic perspective it is too costly and punitive for a young couple to raise just one child.” Additional children raise that financial burden even further.
The census released in mid-May showed a 5.38 per cent increase in the population over the previous decade, the slowest growth rate since modern China’s first census in 1953. The country’s fertility has fallen to levels seen in other rapidly ageing countries, including Japan.
China’s efforts to promote more children have come in parallel with a much more harsh application of family planning laws in Xinjiang, where sterilization rates have rapidly increased and women have been ordered to provide authorities with quarterly updates on their pregnancy status, by submitting ultrasound scans and urine tests. China has rejected accusations from parliamentarians in several countries — including Canada — that its Xinjiang policies amount to genocide.
Elsewhere, young women have looked at China’s changing child-bearing policies with skepticism. Chinese researchers have shown that a mother’s pay declines by roughly 12 per cent for each additional child under the age of 18. Women in China are entitled to just 14 weeks of maternity leave, with fathers usually receiving only two weeks. In Shanghai, the average parental cost of raising a child is nearly $160,000, the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences reported in 2019, a tally not including the price of real estate in the best school districts.
Other burdens can be equally great. In 2016, elementary and middle school children in Shanghai spent an average of nearly three hours on homework per day, a number that has been increasing.
For Carrie Liu, 27, the number of children she might one day have will be decided by her own desire to build a family, rather than the law. She is open to having more children, however, despite the cost.
“Money could be an issue. But if I marry a rich husband, I’m probably just going to have three kids,” said Ms. Liu, a young professional who lives in Beijing. She recalled the loneliness of her own upbringing as a single child, saying she hopes she can provide her own children with siblings.
But even if she has more children, she is not eager to keep them in China.
“Because the competition is crazy here,” she said. Better to send additional children abroad, where the cost of education isn’t much different from the money required to fund education in China.
“Living abroad, he or she could receive a better education and live freely,” Ms. Liu said. They “can have prom in high school and for me, that’s amazing. I never had that. I worked my butt off when I was in high school and I was miserable.”
