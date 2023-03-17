Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China on Feb. 4, 2022.Alexei Druzhinin/The Associated Press

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, both countries said Friday, in an apparent show of support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin even as Beijing continues to tout its plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

Mr. Xi is riding a diplomatic high after his government successfully brokered a deal between archrivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, which has been hailed by Chinese state media as proof the country can play peacemaker, unlike the United States, which Beijing blames for prolonging the Ukraine conflict.

But while that deal won plaudits globally, Mr. Xi may face a tougher challenge bringing Moscow and Kyiv to the table – if that is what he desires. The 12-point proposal unveiled last month received a tepid reaction from both sides, and was widely criticized by Western governments for failing to call on Russia to quit Ukraine.

“Saudi Arabia and Iran actually want to talk and improve relations, while Russia and Ukraine don’t, at least for now,” said Yun Sun, director of the China Program at the Washington-based Stimson Center.

Beijing’s proposal was published as Mr. Xi’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, was himself in Moscow, a visit that was framed by the Kremlin as a show of support from its closest ally. For Mr. Xi’s trip to avoid being seen as the same, he may seek to balance it with a video call with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, according to the Wall Street Journal.

If that call does happen, it will be the first time the two leaders have spoken since the war began. Mr. Xi has spoken to Mr. Putin multiple times in the past year, both in person and virtually.

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, did not confirm any potential call Friday. He said Mr. Xi’s visit to Russia from March 20-22 would “further deepen bilateral trust” between the two sides, and see the Chinese leader and Mr. Putin “exchange opinions on major international and regional issues.”

In a separate statement, the Kremlin said the two sides would sign “important bilateral documents” and focus on “deepening Russian-Chinese co-operation in the international arena.”

In a rare phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Thursday, China’s foreign minister said Beijing is concerned about the conflict with Russia spinning out of control and urged talks on a political solution with Moscow.

Qin Gang told Dmytro Kuleba that China has “always upheld an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, has committed itself to promoting peace and advancing negotiations and calls on the international community to create conditions for peace talks,” according to a Chinese readout.

Mr. Kuleba later tweeted that he and Mr. Qin “discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity.” He said he underscored Kyiv’s stance on “ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine,” which calls for an immediate retreat by Russia and the return of all territory seized.

China has strong economic ties to both Russia and Ukraine, and early in the war many in the West – particularly in Europe – hoped Beijing could play a role in ending the conflict. But instead of pressuring the Kremlin, China appeared to double down on its “no limits” partnership with Russia, announced by Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin weeks before the war, and increased trade as Western sanctions started to bite.

Today, few see Beijing as a neutral party. After China’s 12-point proposal was unveiled last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was “not a peace plan.”

“China has taken sides by signing an unlimited friendship right before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started,” she said. In a statement, her office said the plan “doesn’t take into account who is the aggressor and who is the victim of an illegal, unjustified war of aggression.”

Washington has repeatedly accused China of seeking to go further in its support of Russia and provide weapons, restocking the Kremlin’s dwindling armaments as the war drags on. While Beijing has vehemently denied this and the U.S. has not claimed any transfers have yet taken place, Politico reported this week on customs data that shows Chinese companies providing assault rifles, drone parts and body armour to Russia, so-called “dual use” equipment that could also be used on the battlefield.

But though Beijing has little credibility in the West, and Mr. Xi may be unable or unwilling to push Mr. Putin to the table, a show of diplomacy could play well in other parts of the world.

This week, Mr. Xi gave a video address to leaders from around the world, including those of Russia, South Africa, Venezuela and Togo. In it, he unveiled a new concept, the “global civilization initiative,” a set of guidelines for a “new type of international relations.”

“Chinese-style modernization does not follow the old path of colonial plunder, nor the crooked path of hegemony after a strong country, but the right path of peaceful development in the world,” Mr. Xi said. “We advocate bridging differences through dialogue and resolving disputes through co-operation, resolutely oppose all forms of hegemonism and power politics.”

Saying the world did not need a “new Cold War,” Mr. Xi added China was a “force for world peace and justice.”

Ken Jimbo, a security expert at Tokyo’s Keio University, said China’s messaging on such topics was far more attractive to the so-called “global south” than initiatives like the U.S.-led Summit for Democracy, which draws lines between countries based on their political system.

Speaking at the same event as Mr. Xi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa applauded Beijing’s “principled foreign policy posture,” which he said was “based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit.”

“We are keen that these principles are strengthened and directed at developmental initiatives that are critical for our collective success as nations of the south,” Mr. Ramaphosa added.

With files from Reuters and the Associated Press