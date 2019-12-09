China’s indoctrination detainees have ‘graduated,’ Xinjiang official says

Open this photo in gallery Shohrat Zakir, right, deputy secretary of the Communist Party committee for China's Xinjiang and chairman of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, speaks next to Alken Tuniaz, vice chairman of Xinjiang, during a press conference in Beijing on December 9, 2019. NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

Detainees in China’s forced political indoctrination and skills training centres have “graduated,” a Chinese official said Monday, as the U.S. raises pressure on China for its treatment of Muslims amid renewed efforts to complete a trade deal between the world’s pre-eminent economic powers.

The largely-Muslim detainees that China calls “trainees” have all graduated from a “three studies and one go” program, said Shohrat Zakir, chairman of the government in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, speaking in Beijing on Monday. Since 2017, authorities there have locked up numerous people as part of a de-radicalization campaign.

Western critics questioned whether Mr. Zakir’s comments indicated a significant change in a program that has brought China widespread criticism, or whether the country’s officials have set out on a new effort to rebrand a measure that has been condemned for attacking the cultural identity of a major Chinese population group.

Mr. Zakir provided no evidence for his remarks, and independent verification is difficult in Xinjiang, where journalists and diplomats encounter heavy and invasive surveillance.

It’s also not clear how many people in Xinjiang have been placed into the “three studies and one go” program — a terminology not widely used prior to Monday — and how many are detained in other programs. The United Nations, the U.S. State Department and western scholars have estimated that China has forcibly re-educated between one and two million people in Xinjiang, a number Mr. Zakir on Monday rejected as “pure fabrication,” and part of a Washington-backed “smear campaign.”

China has not offered any of its own numbers, while defending its coercive indoctrination and training program as a model tool to battle extremism. Detainees are forced to study the Chinese language, recite Chinese laws and, according to those who have spoken after their release, voice allegiance to the Communist Party and its leader, president Xi Jinping.

“Practice has proven that the establishment of vocational education and training centres is a useful move to explore measures for counter-terrorism and deradicalization,” Mr. Zakir said.

But going forward, he said, Xinjiang will base its system upon a respect for independent choice, individual needs and the freedom to come and go. Such instruction, described by state media as “regular and open education and training” will apply to village officials, rural members of the Communist Party, farmers and herders and “unemployed middle school graduates who have the willingness and need.”

In a series of white papers, China has previously said its Xinjiang program protected “the personal freedom of trainees,” including freedom of religious belief — even as officials confirmed that religious observance was banned for those undergoing education.

Former detainees and instructors have described widespread mistreatment of people in such centres, including poor food and heavy pressure to renounce adherence to Islam in favour of belief in Communist principles.

Detainees have been kept inside jail-like facilities built across Xinjiang, many of them surrounded by high walls and razor wire. At night, floodlights illuminated the grounds. Diplomats who recently travelled to the region this autumn encountered no visible signs of a mass release.

“No one is leaving,” said Nurgul Sawut, a clinical social worker in Canberra who has surveyed Uyghurs around the world.

Instead, “I have every reason to believe this is misleading news,” she said. Mr. Zakir, she believes, ”wants to take away the heat caused by the passing of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act bill in the U.S.”

That bill, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by a 407-to-one vote on Dec. 3, directs security agencies to conduct ongoing investigations of human rights violations in Xinjiang and calls for individual human rights-based sanctions against local leaders. The bill has yet to pass the U.S. Senate or receive presidential approval, but Beijing has angrily rebuked what it calls a “gross interference” in its domestic affairs.

Internal Chinese documents obtained by scholars and international media organizations in recent weeks have also provided new evidence of a forcible detention and indoctrination system that, scholars said, provided evidence of an ongoing cultural genocide.

China’s declaration of widespread “graduations” in Xinjiang amount to “another attempt to shift the narrative on China’s horrendous human rights abuses in the region,” said William Nee, business and human rights strategy advisor for Amnesty International.

“If the people really have been released, if the situation really has changed, then the onus is on the Chinese government to prove it,” including by allowing independent inspection by United Nations experts — or by allowing overseas Uyghurs to freely communicate with relatives in Xinjiang.

Many of those relatives have cut off such communication, citing the risk of incarceration if they are seen speaking with people outside China.

China has denied any mistreatment of detainees.

Officials in Xinjiang have, however, publicized targets to move people for employment purposes. That raises the potential for new concerns, Mr. Nee said.

“There’s now an extremely high risk that people who have supposedly been employed after being subjected to re-education camps are at risk of forced labour,” he said.

