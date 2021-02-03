China’s military moves on the fringes of Taiwanese territory raise concern in the region

In nearly 30 years of doing research on and around Pratas Island, marine biologist Keryea Soong has grown intimately familiar with a distant Taiwanese atoll that has been an important spot for studying ocean acidification, marine physics and underwater taxonomy.
But he has also grown familiar with the risks. Pratas Island is located closer to mainland China than to Taiwan. It is a place dug through with bunkers and accustomed to tension. In case of a Chinese attack, “we are supposed to play the part of medics,” said Prof. Soong, a scholar at National Sun Yat-sen University who runs a project to support scientists at Pratas.
Pratas is located 445 kilometres from the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung, and military scholars have identified it as Taiwanese territory that Beijing could potentially seize without provoking retaliatory measures. Beijing has already shown its ability to cut off links to the island. In October, a regular supply flight to Pratas was cancelled on the instructions of Hong Kong air controllers, who cited “dangerous activities” in the area.
Indeed, Pratas “cannot be defended, actually. It’s a flat island,” Prof. Soong said. That makes Pratas not just a frail frontline against a Chinese military that has repeatedly dispatched its jets to airspace near the island – it is a metaphor as well.
To safeguard it, “we depend not on military force,” Prof. Soong said. “Hopefully.”
But force is what China has threatened, with increasingly provocative actions that have unsettled some in Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that calls itself an independent country, but which Beijing claims as its territory. In January, Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan’s southwestern air defence identification zone on 27 different days, the Taiwanese military has reported. Virtually all of those aircraft flew over the waters between Taiwan Island and Pratas. On Sunday, a U.S. reconnaissance jet also operated in that airspace for the first time since Taiwan began publicly tracking such movements last September.
Days after Joe Biden was sworn in as U.S. president, a U.S. carrier strike group led by the USS Theodore Roosevelt entered the South China Sea. In response, eight Chinese bombers, four fighter jets and an anti-submarine warfare plane launched a simulated carrier attack, the Financial Times reported.
“Those who play with fire will burn themselves, and Taiwan independence means war,” Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said last week. The Global Times, a nationalist tabloid run by the Communist Party, then published an editorial warning Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her party: “They are dividing the country and will eventually be eliminated by force if they don’t stop before it’s too late.”
In Taiwan, the Chinese actions have caused alarm. “Chinese fighter jets continue to endanger peace,” Vice-President Lai Ching-te wrote last week on Twitter. He called it “disgraceful that China has used this time to step up its military aggression against the Taiwanese people.”
Chinese jets have traditionally flown near Taiwan on particular days, such as when U.S. officials visit Taipei or when U.S. military vessels are nearby.
But the incursions in the areas southwest of Taiwan appear related to military preparations, said Lu Cheng-fung, a scholar with the Department of International and Mainland China Affairs at Taiwan’s National Quemoy University. “The People’s Liberation Army is doing a type of exercise related to their future moves toward war,” he said. “As the PLA’s navy and air force continue to grow in strength, the frequency of such acts will without doubt increase.”
Pratas Island lies closer to Hong Kong than Taiwan. Its location in the South China Sea gives it importance for shipping and defence. Last year, retired lieutenant-general Chang Yen-ting, previously deputy commander of Taiwan’s air force, warned about the possibility of “low-intensity conflict” with China. Rather than seek a bloody invasion of Taiwan itself, the People’s Liberation Army could target instead places such as Pratas Island that are “easy to attack, but difficult to defend,” he said.
He sees actual military conflict as unlikely, given the danger to Beijing of setting off wide-reaching geopolitical tremors. Yet across Taiwan’s outlying territories, China’s military moves have raised anxiety.
“Can you imagine planes flying overhead constantly? Wouldn’t you worry about whether there’s going to be a war?” said Wang Ming-tsung, a shopkeeper on Taiwan’s Kinmen Islands who attracted attention in 2018 when he led an effort to raise Chinese flags on a popular tourist street.
The Kinmen Islands lie just a few kilometres from mainland China, which has in decades past repeatedly shelled the islands and launched a series of amphibious assaults on the area. Kinmen has been a “war zone” and those scars remain, Mr. Wang said. Kinmen is now the most pro-Beijing part of Taiwan and he, as others, opposes anything that could produce violence against those in China he calls “brothers from the same family.”
“Taiwan today has without doubt become more dangerous compared to the past, and we as ordinary people have no power to change anything – all we can do is hope for peace across the Taiwan Strait,” he said.
