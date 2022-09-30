Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past floral bouquets at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Every October 1, Tiananmen Square in central Beijing is turned over to celebrating the anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Some years, that means a giant military parade, others an exhibit and ceremonial flag raising. This year, Beijingers — and few others, given how strict COVID controls remain in much of China — can walk through a field of flower arrangements, over which hang five large red Chinese characters reading: “Warmly welcome the 20th Party Congress.”

At that event in mid-October, President Xi Jinping is expected to secure an unprecedented third term as leader of the ruling Communist Party, a moment so important that it outshines even celebrating the country’s birthday.

“All the hype is on him, it’s amazing,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, an expert on Chinese politics at Hong Kong Baptist University. “The new father of the nation.”

Earlier this week, Mr. Xi took key advisers and members of the Politburo to a new exhibit in Beijing lauding successes of the last 10 years — his decade in power.

For anyone missing the subtext, Mr. Xi’s ideology czar Wang Huning gave a speech in which he said the reason “the Party and the country can make historic achievements … lies in the fact that General Secretary Xi Jinping is at the helm.”

“Through this exhibition, we must guide the cadres and the masses to continue to move forward unswervingly under the leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core,” Mr. Wang added.

Mr. Xi himself hit similar themes in an essay published Tuesday, writing it is the “greatest aspiration of the Chinese people” to achieve national rejuvenation, the prospects of which “have never been so bright.”

National rejuvenation has been a key theme for Mr. Xi since he took power in 2012 — whether as part of the aspirational “China dream” or the multitude of topics covered by “Xi Jinping Thought,” where Mr. Xi’s teachings are applied to everything from the economy and diplomacy, to the arts and “ecological civilization.”

Participants stand before a ceremony to mark Martyr's Day at the Monument to the People's Heroes at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.Mark Schiefelbein/The Associated Press

Since the death of Mao Zedong and the economic transformations of the 1980s and ‘90s, “the assumption had always been that the Communist Party has been about making people wealthy, that the social contract is keeping people materially well off,” said Kerry Brown, a London-based historian and author of “Xi Jinping: A study in power.”

“I think Xi Jinping genuinely believes that the Communist Party of China has a spiritual mission and that is a nationalistic one. He articulates that in everything he does and says.”

Whereas previous leaders made China rich, Mr. Xi promises to make the country great, something that can only be achieved through the leadership of the Party, which he has brought back to the forefront of Chinese life after a retreat under his predecessors.

“East, west, south, north, and center, the Party leads everything,” Mr. Xi said in 2017, a slogan that was later added to the Party constitution.

But as he has centralized the country around the Party, so too has Mr. Xi focused the Party on himself. Already designated “the core,” Chinese state media has taken to referring to Mr. Xi as the “people’s leader,” a term previously used for Mao Zedong, and some have speculated he may use the coming Party Congress to revive the title of Chairman, one not used since the 1980s.

Mr. Xi is expected to easily secure a third term at the meeting, which begins on October 16. Despite unfounded rumours of a coup which spread this month, he appears to be in a position of strength, confident enough to leave the country in mid-September for Central Asia, the first time he had been outside China since the COVID pandemic began.

This is in spite of numerous challenges facing China, not least an economic slowdown due to COVID that has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and global currency chaos.

Mr. Cabestan noted that “the third term of the Xi era is starting under inauspicious circumstances,” though travails for the nation don’t necessarily translate into trouble for the man on top.

“The consensus within the leadership is that when China is navigating rough seas, it’s better to have a strong man at the helm,” he said.

While how decisions are made behind the scenes is a mystery to all but those involved, Party Congresses — held every five years — typically give an insight into where power broadly lies within the leadership: who’s up and who’s down. In 2007, for example, Mr. Xi’s promotion to the Politburo Standing Committee made clear he was on track to succeed then-leader Hu Jintao five years later.

But Mr. Xi has revolutionized Chinese politics so much in the past decade, smashing perceived Party norms on succession and retirement, that it is difficult to predict when — if ever — he will voluntarily step down. No potential heir was revealed at the last Congress, nor is it likely Mr. Xi will do so this time, though great attention will be paid to the elevation of any younger cadres with the potential to outlast the 69-year-old.

One of the stated goals of national rejuvenation is for China to become a “fully developed, rich, and powerful” country by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic, when Mr. Xi would be 96.

Mr. Xi may not be able to hold on until that date — whether due to age or politics — but Mr. Brown was skeptical of him leaving the stage within the next decade, given how much Chinese politics has been recentred on his person.

“It’s difficult to see him not in the position he’s in,” Mr. Brown said. “It would be like getting rid of the Pope.”