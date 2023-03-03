A man walks past a photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on March 3, 2023, ahead of the opening of the annual session of the National Peoples Congress on March 5.GREG BAKER/AFP/Getty Images

Chinese lawmakers are gathering in Beijing this weekend for the opening of the National People’s Congress, the country’s parliament, which is expected to rubber stamp a sweeping reform of the government and reshuffling of top leadership by President Xi Jinping.

The NPC is typically when annual GDP targets are set, but this year’s meeting is particularly important as it comes after October’s Communist Party Congress, at which Mr. Xi unveiled a new seven-member Standing Committee packed with loyalists. Several of those men — and they’re all men — will be elevated to new government positions at this month’s NPC meeting.

Chief among those is Li Qiang, the former Shanghai party boss expected to be installed as China’s next premier. Mr. Li will have nominal responsibility for the economy, though much of the traditional power of the premier has been subsumed by Mr. Xi himself in the past decade.

Beyond personnel, the NPC will also unveil an “intensive” government restructuring plan, including of the financial and technology sectors, Mr. Xi said this week, promising “far-reaching” changes targeting vested interests.

He was speaking after a meeting of the Communist Party Central Committee, at which all the key decisions to be unveiled at the NPC were likely finalized, a reflection of how power under Mr. Xi has shifted ever more from China’s nominally independent government to the ruling party.

In a communique, the committee said it had reviewed and adopted a list of proposed candidates for the NPC, and a plan regarding “reform of party and state institutions,” with a focus on “upholding the party’s overall leadership.”

In the past decade, Mr. Xi has used a sweeping anti-corruption campaign to purge the party of potential rivals, and the communique noted the need for continued efforts to ensure “officials do not dare, are not able, and have no desire to commit corruption.”

As well as Mr. Li, other allies of Mr. Xi are expected to be named to key government positions. These include his current chief of staff, Ding Xuexiang, as executive vice-premier, and Zhu Hexin as governor of the People’s Bank of China. Neither Mr. Li or Mr. Ding have extensive economic experience, and Mr. Zhu, while a career banker, does not have the type of wide-ranging résumé as his predecessor, U.S.-educated economist Yi Gang.

These men, under the tight supervision of Mr. Xi, will nevertheless be tasked with tackling major challenges, including rising unemployment and a struggling housing market, growing local government debt, and a rapidly ageing population.

Analysts expect the government to set a GDP growth target of between 5 and 6 per cent for 2023, after China’s economy grew just 3 per cent last year, one of its worst showings in nearly half a century.

Initial data for this year has been positive, as the economy rebounded after stringent “zero-COVID” regulations were finally done away with in December. Manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, an official index showed Wednesday.

State TV this week emphasized a story of China bouncing back, pairing positive economic stats and missives from Mr. Xi with imagery of cherry blossoms blooming for spring. This was contrasted with reports from the Ohio train disaster, exhaustive coverage of which has featured in almost every nightly news broadcast for weeks now, along with other negative stories about Western rivals of China.

“At a time when the world economy is still plagued with growing and overlapping uncertainties and risks, China’s economic recovery has become the silver lining of the prolonged global recession,” state news agency Xinhua said Thursday.

Growth targets should be easy for China to hit this year, as they are based on figures from 2022, when COVID was still dragging down the economy. But how long a positive story can be maintained remains to be seen, with major structural problems still unaddressed and domestic demand lagging.

Beyond the economy, the NPC is also expected to unveil changes to the party-state system, pushing the balance of power even further towards the former. According to multiple reports, this will include the establishment of a new Central Internal Affairs Committee in charge of public and national security, moving responsibility for China’s police and spies from the government-run State Council to a party body.

Since coming to power, Mr. Xi has used such committees — usually with himself as head — to consolidate power both within the party and over China’s government.

“The probable establishment of several party-led central commissions, which may override the decision-making of the State Council, highlights Mr Xi’s anxieties over perceived political disloyalty and unsatisfactory policy execution in these areas,” the Economist Intelligence Unit’s China team said in a note this week.

With files from Alexandra Li and Reuters