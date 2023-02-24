Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China's Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi during a meeting in Moscow, February 22, 2023.SPUTNIK/Reuters

Hours after abstaining from a United Nations vote calling on Russia to leave Ukraine, China on Friday released a 12-point proposal to end the conflict.

There was little new in the document, however, which reiterates Beijing’s longstanding position on the war, calling for an immediate ceasefire and peace talks, as well as the dropping of sanctions against Moscow. Such rhetoric has not stopped China in the past year from providing diplomatic and economic support to Russia, and comes after Beijing’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, this week met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, in what was framed as a show of solidarity by the Kremlin.

“Conflict and war benefit no one. All parties must stay rational and exercise restraint, avoid fanning the flames and aggravating tensions, and prevent the crisis from deteriorating further or even spiralling out of control,” China’s foreign ministry said in the statement. “Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.”

At the same time, the paper also noted the “legitimate security interests and concerns of all countries must be taken seriously and addressed properly,” a reference to Russia’s justification for the war, and nodded to conspiracy theories pushed by the Kremlin about supposed U.S. bioweapons labs in Ukraine.

“No one who reads this can come away with the idea that China is in any way a neutral mediator,” Manoj Kewalramani, a China studies fellow at the Bangalore-based Takshashila Institution, wrote in an analysis. “The concerns reflected in this document are around escalation and spillover effects … rather than the war itself.”

At a briefing in Beijing, Ukraine’s charge d’affaires Zhanna Leshchynska called the paper “a good sign” but said she expects China to “urge Russia to stop the war and withdraw its troops.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said he would welcome talks with Beijing. But he has yet to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who this week Mr. Putin said was planning a visit to Moscow. The Chinese and Russian leaders have met multiple times — in person and remotely — since the conflict, which began shortly after they declared their partnership had “no limits” during a visit by Mr. Putin to Beijing last February.

At that time, China condemned what it said was Western aggression for provoking Russia and has since repeatedly blamed the U.S. and NATO for causing and prolonging the war. Chinese media coverage of the anniversary and Beijing’s proposal hit the same notes on Friday.

“While Russia and Ukraine appear to have reached a deadlock on the battlefield and at the negotiating table, the United States continues to agitate the conflict and profit from it,” said the official Xinhua news agency. “Washington’s ‘football game’ on the bloody battlefield in Ukraine brings fortunes to U.S. war and energy businesses.”

China abstained Thursday when the UN General Assembly approved a non-binding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces. It is one of 16 countries that either voted against or abstained on almost all of five previous resolutions on Ukraine.

India also abstained this week, amid reports New Delhi, which holds the current G20 presidency, has pushed for the bloc not to use the word “war” or advocate more sanctions on Russia.

According to recent polling done by the European Council on Foreign Relations, 42 percent of Chinese respondents and 54 percent of Indians agreed the “conflict between Russia and Ukraine needs to stop as soon as possible, even if it means Ukraine giving control of areas to Russia.” Most Chinese respondents also said that U.S. and European support for Ukraine “is driven by the desire to protect Western dominance.”

In the paper published Friday, China condemned sanctions not approved by the UN Security Council — where both Beijing and Moscow have veto power — saying unilateral measures “cannot solve the issue; they only create new problems.”

The closest the statement came to criticism of Russia was in saying “the threat or use of nuclear weapons should be opposed,” echoing previous statements by Mr. Xi. This comes after Mr. Putin suspended an atomic weapons treaty with the U.S. and moved to boost his country’s nuclear forces.

But coverage of that decision by Moscow, let alone condemnation, has been muted in Beijing, and Friday’s statement did not mention Russia by name when discussing nuclear weapons.

Asked about Russia’s withdrawal from the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty this week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing “hopes the two sides can properly resolve the differences through constructive dialogue and consultation to ensure the treaty’s sound implementation.”

Beijing’s proposal for ending the war also comes amid multiple reports, hotly denied by China, that it is preparing to provide weapons to Russia. Speaking Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington had intelligence “that strongly indicates” Beijing is considering providing lethal aid, with German newspaper Der Spiegel reporting this could involve providing “100 strike drones” to Russia, similar to Iranian-made suicide drones already being used in the conflict.

China’s ambassador to the U.N. Dai Bing told the General Assembly “brutal facts offer an ample proof that sending weapons will not bring peace.” But Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said it was notable China’s statement Friday did not include a prohibition on providing arms to either side, even as it accused the West of “fanning the flames of conflict.”

Pointing to language criticizing sanctions, he said it was “possible Beijing is getting ready to provide Russia with lethal support,” while pre-emptively arguing it should not face any backlash for doing so.

With files from Reuters and the Associated Press