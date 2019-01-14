Chinese court sentences Canadian to death on drug charges

A Chinese court has sentenced to death a Canadian man, calling him a “core member” of an organized international drug trafficking conspiracy.

The actions of Robert Schellenberg brought an “extremely large” negative impact for China, the court in Dalian said Monday, issuing its verdict barely an hour after the trial concluded. The stunningly quick verdict stands to heighten tensions between China and Canada, where critics say Mr. Schellenberg has been made into a political case following the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

It rejected the defence by Mr. Schellenberg, who called the accusations against him ”ridiculous,” as he sought to rebuff new evidence brought against him during a proceeding in which he and his lawyers were frequently interrupted by a prosecutor and the chief judge.

Chinese authorities have executed at least two Canadian citizens in the past, over the strenuous objections of the Canadian government.

Mr. Schellenberg, 36, showed little reaction in court, standing still and quietly acknowledging the verdict against him.

“It’s a horribly unfortunate, heartbreaking situation,” said his aunt, Lauri Nelson-Jones. “I just can’t imagine how my nephew handled hearing this verdict. And how he’s feeling right now.”

In the single-day trial, Mr. Schellenberg had described himself as a tourist, caught up in a conspiracy to traffic drugs to Australia by a man he thought was his translator.

“I am not a drug smuggler. I am not a drug user. I am a normal person,” he said.

He added: “I am innocent.”

But that translator, Xu Qing, appeared in court as a witness, saying he himself was a pawn — an interpreter inadvertently embroiled in a plan by Mr. Schellenberg and others to pack 222 kilograms of methamphetamine into bags filled with plastic granules and hide them inside tires.

The court adopted largely in whole the arguments made by prosecutors, who used digital records to paint Mr. Schellenberg as part of a criminal conspiracy to move large sums of drugs. The court did not provide a two-year reprieve, which can be used to avoid execution through good conduct. It said instead that Mr. Schellenberg could appeal the verdict within 10 days. The court said Mr. Schellenberg had hurt China’s social stability, and that his actions had also harmed international society.

"This is awful,” said Aaron Connelly, a foreign policy research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “It is no exaggeration to say that Beijing is now threatening to execute one of the hostages that it took after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest.”

The court said Mr. Schellenberg’s conduct in Dalian, where the methamphetamine was stored in a warehouse, was not typical of a tourist. Dalian is not a typical destination for first-time travellers to China. But Mr. Schellenberg said he spent a week in Dalian visiting shopping malls, restaurants and night clubs before being taken to a port warehouse and then to hardware stores, where he and Mr. Xu shopped for scissors, tape, flashlights and gloves — items the court said were intended as tools for repackaging drugs into tires.

Chinese police arrested Mr. Schellenberg while he was on board an airplane in Guangzhou, on Dec. 3, 2014. Nearly four years later, a court sentenced him to 15 years in prison as an accomplice to drug smuggling. But on Dec. 29, he was ordered to face retrial, after prosecutors cited the emergence of new evidence, saying he was in fact involved in organized international drug trafficking, a crime whose maximum sentence is execution.

At least two Canadian citizens were executed in China for drug crimes during the time Guy Saint-Jacques was ambassador in Beijing. Chinese officials proceeded with the death penalty even after receiving personal pleas to president Xi Jinping from then-prime minister Stephen Harper. Governor-General David Johnston had also sought to intervene. China’s response: “drug trafficking is a very serious crime in China and we have to apply our laws to everyone,” recalled Mr. Saint-Jacques.

Both of the people executed were of Chinese origin, but one had entered China on a Canadian passport, Mr. Saint-Jacques said.

On Monday, prosecutors revealed some of their new evidence against Mr. Schellenberg in a new indictment, which relied on phone and banking records to show, prosecutors said, his involvement in organizing and inspecting the drug shipment to Australia.

Among those pieces of evidence were money transfers between people found guilty of drug crimes elsewhere in China. Prosecutors also introduced phone records that showed a single call between Mr. Schellenberg’s phone and a number they said belonged to Mai Qingxian, a Chinese man has been sentenced to death, with two-year reprieve, on drug charges. Such a charge can allow a person to avoid execution with good behaviour.

Mr. Schellenberg said he had not heard Mr. Mai’s name until he read it in an indictment, while his lawyers disputed Mr. Mai’s ownership of the phone in question.

But, prosecutors argued, digital records show Mr. Schellenberg was a “principal criminal” in an international trafficking conspiracy. They relied heavily on testimony from Mr. Xu, who said Mr. Schellenberg had ordered him to do a series of tasks related to the methamphetamine smuggling, including buying tools, buying tires, buying a container and visiting a warehouse where the drugs were stored.

Mr. Schellenberg’s response: Mr. Xu paid for each of those things, brought him to the warehouse to frame him and used the Canadian man’s phone to call others to bolster that proof.

The financial and telephone records used as evidence “have nothing to do” with Mr. Schellenberg, his lawyer, Zhang Dongshuo, argued — and in fact, he said, Mr. Schellenberg had not received a penny of benefit from his supposed participation in a drug trafficking operation.

Mr. Zhang allowed that there could be suspicion of Mr. Schellenberg’s involvement. But a court should convict solely on evidence, he said, asking the judges to consider deportation, particularly in light of the international attention directed at the case.

Prosecutors, however, presented diagrams to show Mr. Schellenberg’s position in a web of smuggling conspirators, two of whom, they said, are Canadian men, identified as Wong Khamla and Stephen Wong. Wong Khamla and Mr. Xu exchanged a series of text messages, which included a note that a “white guuy [sic]” was coming to Dalian who could be a “friend” to Mr. Xu.

Mr. Xu identified that man as Mr. Schellenberg, who introduced himself as “Bob” when he arrived at the Dalian airport.

State media reports on the retrial said evidence “highly suggests” Mr. Schellenberg’s involvement in organized drug crime. One report said Mr. Schellenberg had also “requested no Canadian media be allowed in the court, and it seems he does not want people from his home country to hear about the case.”

The Globe and Mail was allowed into a separate courtroom a three kilometre drive away, where a live video stream broadcast the court proceedings. Several Japanese reporters were in the same room. Four officials from the Canadian embassy attended the trial.

The quick verdict against Mr. Schellenberg “will reflect badly on the criminal justice system in China,” said Sida Liu, an expert on Chinese law and criminal justice at the University of Toronto. But, he said, while a retrial death sentence verdict is uncommon, other aspects of the trial were not.

“It’s not uncommon for judges to either ignore the defence arguments,” or merely give them mention in a judgement. “This is actually an entrenched problem with the Chinese criminal justice system,” he said.

Described by his family as quiet and solitary, Mr. Schellenberg grew up in the British Columbia Lower Mainland but had worked for several years in the Alberta oilpatch before leaving for extended travels.

He circulated through south-east Asia before leaving Thailand for China in November 2014. Chinese authorities detained him two weeks later in Dalian, a major port city in the country’s north-east.

But little more than a month after his sentencing, in Nov. 2018, he was ordered to stand for a retrial, in the midst of a tense diplomatic dispute with Canada sparked by the arrest of Ms. Meng, which prompted Chinese warnings of serious consequences. Chinese prosecutors argued that the initial sentence against Mr. Schellenberg was too lenient. New evidence, they said, showed that he had been involved in the organization of international drug trafficking. That offence is punishable by death in China.

“Why is the Chinese government giving all this publicity to what ought to be an ordinary drug case? When is the last time they did something like this? The answer is obvious: taking a hostage is useless if you keep it a secret,” said Donald Clarke, a professor at George Washington University who is an expert in the Chinese legal system.

“It is obvious — and the Chinese government actually wants to make it obvious, although without explicitly saying so -- that Schellenberg’s fate will have little to do with his actual guilt or innocence.”

Mr. Schellenberg, in a Dec. 29 meeting with consular officials, “said he had heard a little about issues going on between China and Canada. But wasn’t fully aware of the nature of the problem,” said Mr. Nelson-Jones.

“Robert asked to relay to his family to keep up the good spirit and he was doing ok. And to wish them a merry Christmas and happy new year.”

In court, Mr. Schellenberg was dressed in black pants and a white long-sleeved shirt, and read from prepared notes in many of his responses, his posture straight. His thinning hair gave him an aged appearance, different from the youthful image shown in his passport picture.

Mr. Schellenberg was provided time to directly question Mr. Xu, and also, in a closing argument, delivered an alternate theory of what took place, alleging with little evidence that Mr. Xu had gotten cold feet and decided to frame a foreigner instead.

Mr. Schellenberg has no legal training, according to Ms. Nelson-Jones, but has used his years in detention to read the Bible and learn about trading stocks.

“It’s tough to imagine what Robert must be going through. A very long process these past four years,” she said.

With reports from Alexandra Li