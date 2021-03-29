Chinese diplomat cranks up rhetoric with insults against Justin Trudeau

A Chinese diplomat called Justin Trudeau “boy” in a sneering attack on the Canadian prime minister that comes as Beijing sees fresh signs of success in its ongoing shift to confrontational diplomacy — particularly against countries it sees as weaker.
“Boy, your greatest achievement is to have ruined the friendly relations between China and Canada, and have turned Canada into a running dog of the U.S.,” Li Yang, China’s consul general to Rio de Janeiro, wrote this weekend in a Tweet accompanying a picture of Mr. Trudeau.
“Running dog” is a phrase typically associated with Maoist China, an insult used against imperialists that invokes a dog running after a master for scraps. It is similar in meaning to “lickspittle” or “toady.”
Its use against a foreign leader by a Chinese diplomat is unusual, even by the standards of Beijing’s often heated rhetoric.
But China has responded to foreign criticism with increasingly sharp rhetoric and muscular action, including sanctions against foreign politicians last week — among them Canadian foreign affairs critic Michael Chong and the members of a foreign affairs human rights sub-committee — and the wholesale deletion of clothes-seller H&M from domestic digital stores, maps and car-hailing services. H&M was punished after Chinese social media circulated a year-old statement in which it said it would not source cotton from the Xinjiang region based on its concern over “accusations of forced labour and discrimination of ethnoreligious minorities.”
China has also in recent years blocked imports from a number of countries with whom it has political disputes — including Canada — even as public opinion of Beijing has dramatically soured in many Western democracies.
Beijing, however, can use the size of its economy to apply acute pressure, and it has shown an ambition to achieve its goals over currying favour — particularly in countries Chinese leaders see as already pitted against China.
“If your aim is to win hearts and minds in the West, it is clearly failing,” said Richard McGregor, a senior fellow for east Asia at the Lowy Institute in Australia who is author of Xi Jinping: The Backlash.
“But if it is to both prepare foreign countries for a new world order, and also display your toughness to an assertive leadership at home, then it is working a treat.”
What diplomats like Mr. Li have said is partly “performative,” he said. “But the hard truth is that the wolf warriors reflect the mood of a ruling party which thinks it is in the ascendancy and is in no mood to listen to naysayers.” China’s outspoken diplomats have been dubbed “wolf warrior,” a reference to a nationalistic Chinese action film.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought the “rejuvenation” of the country, and top Communist Party officials have directly told the U.S. and others that they have no standing to rebuke China.
“It is really undiplomatic for a senior diplomat to attack a foreign leader,” said Zhiqun Zhu, a professor of international relations and political science at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. But “Chinese top diplomats’ high-handed performance in Alaska apparently energized the Chinese public and emboldened Chinese diplomats to act more assertively.” At a recent summit with the U.S. in Anchorage, China’s top foreign affairs official, Yang Jiechi, said, “the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength.”
For Beijing, such talk is “a great way to divert attention away from other governance problems,” said Alvin Y.H. Cheung, an affiliated scholar with US-Asia Law Institute at New York University. For someone like Mr. Li, meanwhile, “there is probably less of a downside to being belligerent than of being perceived at home as not being belligerent enough.”
In 2019, the Chinese foreign ministry and Xinwen Lianbo, the powerful nightly China Central Television newscast, singled out Chrystia Freeland, then Canada’s foreign minister, by name after Ottawa publicly condemned Beijing’s acts in Hong Kong.
But Mr. Li’s rebuke, made from a verified account on Twitter that describes him as consul general, is far more direct. (On Monday, China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who has himself often provoked controversy on Twitter, said Mr. Li had written from a “personal account.”)
Beijing can point to the success of its approach. At the United Nations Human Rights Council, many dozens of countries — including those that are largely-Muslim — have supported China’s position on Xinjiang, outvoting countries like Canada and its allies that have raised condemnations.
Chinese neighbours and those with heavy trade dependencies have been loathe to take action against Beijing, with South Korea, Japan and New Zealand absent from human rights-related sanctions coordinated by the U.S., U.K., Canada and the European Union against officials in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region. After China responded with its own sanctions, Essex Court Chambers, a U.K. law firm, removed from its website a legal opinion written by four of its lawyers that said a credible genocide case could be made against China.
In the midst of frictions between China and the U.S., foreign capital has continued to pour into China.
In Canada, meanwhile, the corporate establishment has maintained silence over China’s policies. Representatives from the Canada China Business Council have not responded to requests for comment on a declaration that China has committed “genocide” in Xinjiang. The Globe and Mail has received no answer to questions from Canada Goose, Joe Fresh and Lululemon on their corporate policies toward Xinjiang cotton.
Both Canada Goose and Lululemon have stores in China. Lululemon, on its website, has pledged not to use Uzbekistan cotton and says it has partnered with the Responsible Sourcing Network. It makes no mention of China.
The Responsible Sourcing Network says “the Chinese government has surveilled, detained and enslaved thousands” of Uyghur and other Turkic minorities, and “has forced many of them to work in cotton fields, spinning mills, and textile factories.”
Mr. Li, an outspoken diplomat who has used Twitter to attack Japan and others far from Brazil, continued late into Sunday night with Twitter criticism directly mostly at the Canadian government over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at the Vancouver airport.
“I am a lawyer, and I know clearly that the case of Ms. Meng wanzhou [sic] in nature is of no legal issue!” Mr. Li wrote. “It’s a dirty thing done by Canada forced by the U.S.!” He called Canada a “hostage taker.” Canadian authorities arrested Ms. Meng in December 2018 under an extradition treaty with the U.S., where prosecutors accuse her of committing fraud related to U.S. violations of sanctions against Iran.
Chinese state security agents subsequently seized Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, disclosing no evidence for the espionage charges against them. Their detention has been widely described as “hostage diplomacy.”
On Twitter, Mr. Li offered an explanation for his own use of language: “I hate to use this kind of words. But we found that polite words doesn’t work! This is the language they understand!”
