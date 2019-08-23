Chinese police free detained U.K. consulate staffer after 15 days

Open this photo in gallery A supporter holds a poster outside of the British Consulate in Hong Kong during a rally in support of an employee of the consulate who was detained while returning from a trip to China, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Vincent Yu/The Associated Press

Chinese police said Saturday an employee at the British Consulate in Hong Kong who was detained on the mainland has been released.

Public security authorities in Shenzhen said Simon Cheng Man-kit was released as scheduled after 15 days of administrative detention.

The Luohu public security bureau in Shenzhen, the mainland city neighbouring Hong Kong, made the announcement on its Weibo microblog account.

Cheng was detained for violating mainland Chinese law and “confessed to his illegal acts,” the statement said, without providing further details.

“Simon is released. Simon is safe,” said Max Chung, organizer of a rally earlier this week to urge the British government to step up efforts to free Cheng.