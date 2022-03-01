The woman’s voice cracked as she begged for help.

“I’m really scared,” she told the Chinese embassy in Kyiv over the phone. “I called you guys over and over and over again, and really, I am freaking out.”

A recording of the call – which cannot be independently verified by The Globe – was posted to social platform Weibo late Monday. It was viewed more than 1.5 million times in the 20 hours or so the video was online, a sign of the growing frustration many Chinese in Ukraine feel about the conflicting and limited advice they have received from Beijing’s representatives in the war-torn country.

“Before the war began, some people said repeatedly that evacuations were arranged, and some were hesitant to leave at first, but the embassy did not give any response,” read a post on Weibo accompanying the video. While the woman’s profile did not give a name other than the handle @S_729, it identified her as a 26-year-old student living in Kyiv, and previous posts included photos and videos taken in the Ukrainian capital.

In the recording, an embassy staffer could be heard telling the woman it was safe to evacuate and she should go to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the Polish border.

“I can’t book a car. I can’t get to the train station. How can I get there?” she responded. “You tell me to go to Lviv. I don’t know anyone. How can I go alone?”

In China, the recording was greeted with both sympathy and anger, with some accusing the woman of “handing a knife” to those who sought to criticize Beijing. In a later post, @S_729 wrote that “I know posting this on Weibo is very dangerous, I know it will generate public opinion and may be censored, but this is really the situation, we have no way to voluntarily evacuate.”

“I know the country will not leave us,” she said. “I’m a human being, I also have emotions, I know I should not lose control and vent all my emotions to the embassy, but after four days’ staying awake, plus all the mental stress, I can’t control my mood. Downstairs on the street every day there are tanks passing by, we’ve seen two residential buildings bombed.”

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, great attention has been paid to how much Beijing knew of Moscow’s plans in advance, and whether anything could have been done to stop President Vladimir Putin, who met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Feb. 4 in what was widely seen as a show of solidarity against the West.

According to the New York Times, U.S. officials repeatedly shared intelligence with China that showed an invasion was in the works, only for it to be ignored or even on one occasion shared with Moscow. Before Mr. Putin announced a “special military operation” on Feb. 24, sending troops and tanks across the border, officials in Beijing were openly dismissive of Western warnings, accusing Washington and NATO of seeking to drive up tensions for their own purposes.

While some have been skeptical of how much Beijing was truly surprised by the invasion, in Ukraine at least, Chinese officials do not appear to have taken the threat of war seriously until it was too late.

When Russian troops began massing on the Ukrainian border in late January, Canada and a number of other Western nations ordered the family members of diplomatic staff in the country to leave, and urged citizens to do the same “while commercial means are still available.” On Feb.12, Ottawa announced it was shuttering Canada’s embassy in Kyiv and moving essential staff to Lviv. Other countries did the same.

By contrast, China’s embassy was a sea of calm. There was no drawdown in the number of staff, nor were the some 6,000 Chinese nationals in Ukraine urged to leave or even to make plans to do so. On Feb. 18, as Russian separatist forces began shelling Ukrainian positions in a prelude to Moscow’s invasion, the Chinese embassy published a notice on WeChat reminding citizens they could get a booster COVID-19 vaccination in Kharkiv from Feb. 21 to 25. By Feb. 24, Kharkiv was surrounded by Russian troops.

After Mr. Putin recognized the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions, the Chinese embassy noted the “situation in eastern Ukraine has undergone major changes” but did not recommend people try to leave the country. It was not until Feb. 25, with Russian missiles striking cities throughout Ukraine, that the embassy announced it was chartering a flight to help Chinese nationals evacuate.

The embassy also issued advice that may have put citizens at risk. As Russian troops crossed the border, it suggested Chinese nationals travelling around Ukraine display their country’s flag, in the apparent assumption this would protect them from invading forces. Days later, however, amid reports of a backlash against Chinese in Ukraine due to Beijing’s support for Moscow, the embassy reversed tack, saying “do not reveal your identity or display any identifying signs.”

Amid growing criticism of the embassy’s response online, China’s Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong even had to upload a video showing he was still in Kyiv to disprove rumours he and his staff had fled.

“I ask everyone to have confidence that the Chinese embassy will never leave Chinese citizens behind,” Mr. Fan said.

On Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the embassy in Ukraine had “issued relevant safety warnings in a timely manner.”

China is by no means the only country that has struggled to get citizens out in time amid the chaos of the Russian invasion. A Brazilian soccer team, thousands of students from across Asia and Europe, and numerous expats have found themselves struggling to get out.

On Tuesday, India’s foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said that a student from the country had been killed by Russian shelling of Kharkiv. New Delhi has summoned the Russian and Ukrainian ambassadors “to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones,” he said on Twitter.

China’s evacuation finally got underway this week, a month after most Western countries urged their citizens to leave, though a chartered flight had to be scrapped after Ukraine’s airspace was closed to civilian planes. Videos published by Chinese state media showed two coaches departing Kyiv University on Monday, headed for Moldova. “The embassy is doing its best to safeguard Chinese nationals, offering first-hand information, 24/7 contact, and timely help and assurances to local Chinese in need,” an unnamed diplomat told the state-run Global Times.

On Tuesday, the embassy published a list of 14 trains headed west, urging citizens to take them as soon as possible. “When riding, please be courteous to the elderly, women and children, do not make loud noises, and show the good quality of Chinese people,” it said in a statement.

@S_729 made it onto one of these trains, she said on social media, urging others to rush to do so too.

In the recording she published, the woman could be heard telling an embassy staffer “you didn’t do anything.”

“You just keep telling us to evacuate ourselves, again and again,” she said. “Where are those people who say on Weibo every day that the country is always with us?”

Alexandra Li contributed to this report from Beijing.

A view of the square outside the damaged local city hall in Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 1 of 28

Ukrainian service members stand guard outside the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 2 of 28

An armed man is seen inside the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 3 of 28

A view shows an ammunition case in a street in Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 4 of 28

A view of the damaged headquarters of the Kharkiv administration hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 28

Combination picture shows a monitor displaying a projectile striking the regional state administration building, as the Russian invasion continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine.STATE EMERGENCY SERVICES OF UKRAINE/Reuters 6 of 28

Emergencies personnel work in the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv, Ukraine.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 7 of 28

View of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 28

A school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.SERGEY BOBOK/AFP/Getty Images 9 of 28

Members of an Ukrainian civil defence unit pass new assault rifles to the opposite side of a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 10 of 28

Rescuers remove debris in the regional administration building, which city officials said was hit by a missile attack, in central Kharkiv, Ukraine.VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKYY/Reuters 11 of 28

People who have fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine wait at the Shehyni border crossing to enter Poland, near Mostyska, Ukraine.THOMAS PETER/Reuters 12 of 28

Volunteers pack donated goods at Avus city highway parking lot to be loaded onto Ukrainian trucks as the first humanitarian aid transport to Ukraine organized by a local residents' initiative in Berlin, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 13 of 28

German singer and actress Yvonne Catterfeld unloads the goods from a car at Avus city highway parking lot to be loaded onto Ukrainian trucks as the first humanitarian aid transport to Ukraine organized by a local residents' initiative in Berlin, Germany.FABRIZIO BENSCH/Reuters 14 of 28

Pro-Ukraine demonstrators protest against Russia outside the venue of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images 15 of 28

Ukrainians living in Greece and supporting people collect household necessities to be sent to Ukraine, at the Vlatadon monastery in Thessaloniki.SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP/Getty Images 16 of 28

People wait in line to buy food in front of a supermarket beside a damaged building in Kyiv.DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images 17 of 28

Volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian military at a library in western Ukrainian city of Lviv.YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP/Getty Images 18 of 28

A Ukrainian woman holds her mother's hand as they cross the train tracks after arriving at the railway station in the Hungarian-Ukrainian border town of Zahony.ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP/Getty Images 19 of 28

A child looks out of a bus window after fleeing from Ukraine because of the Russian invasion as they arrive with a bus at the village of Moszcany near the border checkpoint at Korczowa, Poland.KAI PFAFFENBACH/Reuters 20 of 28

People react as the European Parliament President Roberta Metsola addresses a special session to debate its response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium.YVES HERMAN/Reuters 21 of 28

European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell as he delivers a remote speech, during the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.SALVATORE DI NOLFI/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 28

Kosovo artist Alkent Pozhegu works on the final touches of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's portrait made with grain and seed, in Gjakova, Kosovo.ARMEND NIMANI/AFP/Getty Images 23 of 28

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Polish President Andrzej Duda chat with military personnel during their visit at Lask Air Base, Poland.Marcin Stepien/AGENCJA WYBORCZA/Reuters 24 of 28

An armed man stands at a road block in downtown Kyiv.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 28

Civilians cross a river on a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 26 of 28

An Ukrainian soldier guards a blown up bridge on Kyiv's northern front.ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images 27 of 28

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears on a screen as he speaks in a video conference during a special plenary session of the European Parliament focused on the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the EU headquarters in Brussels.JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 28

