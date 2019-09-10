CIA extricated reported mole inside Kremlin over concerns for their safety

The Central Intelligence Agency reportedly had a mole inside the Kremlin – with occasional access to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desk – but had to extricate them from Moscow two years ago over concerns for their safety.

CNN, which originally reported the caper on Monday, did not name the alleged spy, but Russian media on Tuesday connected the story to Oleg Smolenkov, a former employee of the Putin presidential administration who disappeared with his family during a 2017 vacation in Montenegro.

An unnamed source in the CNN report described the mole as “the highest level source for the U.S. inside the Kremlin,” able to photograph documents on Mr. Putin’s desk. The New York Times reported that the CIA had recruited the source “decades ago” while they were a mid-level official, and “struck gold” when they were promoted to the Kremlin.

The decision to extricate the spy was taken following a May, 2017, meeting in the White House, during which U.S. President Donald Trump is reported to have shared highly classified information with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s former ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak – although there is no confirmation that the extrication was connected to that meeting.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Tuesday that Mr. Smolenkov, who is now living in the United States, according to Russian and U.S. media reports, had worked in the presidential administration between 2016 and 2017, when Mr. Peskov says he was fired. Russian media reported that Mr. Smolenkov had been an aide to Yury Ushakov, one of Mr. Putin’s foreign-policy advisers.

“It is true, Smolenkov used to work in the Presidential Administration, but a few years ago he was dismissed through an internal instruction,” Mr. Peskov told reporters in Moscow. He said Mr. Smolenkov “did not belong to the category of high-ranking state officials” and did not have access to Mr. Putin.

“I do not know whether he was an agent or not. I can only confirm that there actually was this staffer and that he was subsequently fired,” Mr. Peskov said.

Mr. Lavrov told reporters that he personally knew nothing about Mr. Smolenkov. “I have never seen him, I have never met him and I have neither kept track of his career nor his movements.”

The Russian foreign minister also denied that Mr. Trump had shared any classified information during their 2017 meeting in the White House.

“No one shared any state or even non-state secrets with anyone during that conversation,” Mr. Lavrov said. He said the conversation had been focused on the need to improve bilateral ties between Washington and Moscow, which have been near post-Cold War lows since Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Mr. Trump tweeted in 2017 that he had shared “facts” with Mr. Lavrov and Mr. Kislyak “pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety.” He also wrote that “I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

U.S. media reported at the time that there was concern inside the CIA that the Russians might be able to ascertain the sources of some of the information that Mr. Trump divulged.

There are now fears for Mr. Smolenkov’s safety in the United States.

Mr. Putin, a former KGB agent, said earlier this year that “treason is the gravest crime possible and traitors must be punished.”

Mr. Putin made the remark while denying Russia’s involvement in a 2018 attack in Salisbury, England, that saw Sergei Skripal, a former KGB officer who had flipped to working for British intelligence, hospitalized along with his daughter after coming into contact with a nerve agent. Another former KGB officer, Alexander Litvinenko, was murdered in London in 2006 using radioactive polonium-210.

The suspects in both cases are now living in Russia. One of the two men that Britain accuses of murdering Mr. Litvinenko now sits in Russia’s parliament.

Mr. Putin’s spokesman denied on Tuesday that Russia would pursue Mr. Smolenkov. “We are not in the business of looking for people,” Mr. Peskov said.

