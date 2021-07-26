 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

World

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

City roads filled with water as typhoon brings heavy rain to Shanghai region

BEIJING
The Associated Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A pedestrian struggles to control their umbrella along the Bund in Shanghai, due to wind and rain as Typhoon In-Fa lashes parts of the eastern Chinese coast.

VIVIAN LIN/AFP

A typhoon blew heavy rain across the Shanghai region Monday, filling roads and low-lying areas with water and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China.

Flights and trains were cancelled and many offices were closed, including the U.S. consulate, in Shanghai. Kindergartens, parks and the famous riverfront Bund also closed. Nearly 500,00 people have moved to shelters, and others have been told not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.

Local authorities said the winds have felled some 30,000 trees, 268 billboards and shop signs. Power cuts affected 110,000 users, with 12,700 households still without electricity. Subway services in Shanghai were partially suspended to guard against possible flooding.

Story continues below advertisement

At noon, Typhoon In-fa was centred about 60 kilometres (37 miles) to Shanghai’s southwest, packing sustained winds of about 100 kilometres (62 miles) per hour. It made its first landfall Sunday in Zhejiang province just south of Shanghai, then moved north across Hangzhou Bay before hitting land again on Shanghai’s southern edge.

In Zhejiang, more than 1.5 million people have been transferred to safety, according to the provincial government.

The provincial government warned of possible mountain torrents in 23 districts and counties. A less severe alert was issued in neighbouring Jiangsu province, where nearly 10,000 people were evacuated to safety.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, although losses to agriculture are expected to be heavy. The typhoon had earlier dumped rain on Taiwan.

In-fa is expected to move north-northwesterly further inland, weakening steadily as it goes.

In central China’s Henan province, rescue work in the wake of flooding that began July 17 was ongoing, with supplies being trucked in ahead of more heavy rain expected in the forecast. The floods have killed at least 69 people, including 12 in the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies