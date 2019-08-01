 Skip to main content

World Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces challenging boat trip from U.K. to New York, skipper says

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Climate activist Greta Thunberg faces challenging boat trip from U.K. to New York, skipper says

Iona Serrapica
COWES, England
Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A handout picture shows the sailboat Malizia II near Lorient, France, on July 28, 2019. To avoid travelling by air, Greta Thunberg will cross to New York for a climate summit onboard the 60-ft racing yacht.

HANDOUT/Reuters

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will face an uncomfortable and challenging trip when she crosses the Atlantic in a racing boat, the skipper of the yacht that will take her from Britain to the United States said on Thursday.

To avoid travelling by air, Thunberg will cross to New York for a climate summit on board a 60-ft racing yacht, the Malizia II, fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity onboard, with the aim of making the journey zero-carbon.

Once there, the 16-year-old, who has inspired young protesters around the world with her warnings about global warming, plans to join large-scale climate demonstrations and speak at a United Nations climate action summit on Sept. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

“This trip will be massively challenging for Greta and for all of us,” said Boris Herrmann, the German skipper from the sailing team Malizia.

“Greta taking on this challenge of sailing across on a race boat with zero comfort really shows her commitment to the cause and how far she’s willing to push herself,” he told Reuters in Cowes, on the Isle of Wight off the English south coast.

Herrmann first saw Thunberg at a demonstration by thousands of schoolchildren in Hamburg in March where she was speaking. His girlfriend, a teacher, had told him then that if the teenager needed to travel somewhere she could not get to by train, he should take her by boat.

He later met her in Paris and said he was very impressed by her, saying she had a “special aura”.

Thunberg will be accompanied by her father, Svante, and a cameraman for the trans-Atlantic trip which will take about two weeks. As a racing yacht, the boat is not designed for luxury travel but is instead stripped out to be as light as possible.

Herrmann said they would try to map a route to avoid the roughest weather.

“We can make our route a bit longer to sail around strong winds. That’s not always possible so we have discussed this, she’s trying to mentally prepare for that and then we have to see how it goes,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“She has to decide how quick she wants to go and if she wants to change the route to find more comfort or ultimately turn around if it’s turning out to be too stressful.”

His yacht is about to take part in the Fastnet race which begins in Cowes on Saturday and he said the timing of Thunberg’s trip was lucky as it meant they did not need to cancel any races. The exact departure date has yet to be fixed.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter