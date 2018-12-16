 Skip to main content

World Climate deal reached laying down rule book for the 2015 Paris treaty

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Climate deal reached laying down rule book for the 2015 Paris treaty

Shawn McCarthy Global Energy reporter
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

COP24 president Michal Kurtyka jumps at the end of the final session of the COP24 summit on climate change in Katowice, Poland, on December 15, 2018. (Photo by Janek Skarzynski/AFP/Getty Images)

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Weary negotiators completed an agreement late Saturday laying down the rule book for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, including how countries will monitor and verify one anothers’ commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Countries are now looking to a United Nations summit next September in New York, where Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on national governments to announced new, more stringent targets for reducing GHG emissions.

That UN session will come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to be campaigning for re-election, with the vote schedule for October. Mr. Trudeau’s national climate agenda - notably the planned carbon tax - looms as a major issue as federal and provincial conservatives argue the levy imposes too high a burden on households and businesses, and is ineffective at reducing emissions.

Story continues below advertisement

After two weeks of talks in Poland, negotiations established the “rule book” that implements the international climate treaty, which aims to limit the average increase in global temperatures to well below 2 C and avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

“I am pleased countries around the world came together to agree to rules for transparently reporting how all countries are fulfilling their commitments to reduce emissions and tackle climate change," federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said. “To increase our ambition for climate action, we need clear and transparent rules.”

However, environmental advocates and some national negotiators were alarmed that the UN meeting did not reflect the need for urgent action that was signaled in October’s report from an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which concluded the world must limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 C and needs to take immediate and drastic action in order to do so.

At the beginning the talks, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Russia combined to block the adoption of that IPCC report. The final agreement reached late Saturday merely “welcomes” its timely completion and “invites” nations to “make use of the information” it contained.

While President Donald Trump has set the United States on the path of withdrawing from the Paris accord, the decision does not take effect until 2020. And so the U.S. was represented in the Poland talks and, at one point, made a presentation on the benefits of fossil fuels.

The Canadian government was dealt a major setback in its effort to establish rules under the Paris accord for the trading of market-based emissions credits, which would facilitate a global marketplace. Canada needs to establish those rules so it can count emission allowances that Quebec-based companies purchase from California under the Western Climate Initiative, and may look to international markets to purchase credits needed to meet its 2030 targets.

Brazil blocked the completion of that chapter and negotiators will work to finish it at next year’s Conference of the Parties (COP), to be held in Chile. The COP is the formal process under which the Paris accord was negotiated; the Secretary-General’s summit scheduled for September is a political gathering that aims to increase leaders' commitment to address climate change as an urgent global challenge.

Story continues below advertisement

The secretary-general’s summit “is now positioned as a critical juncture for world leaders to articulate how their next national climate plans will respond to dire warnings of the latest IPCC report,” said Helen Mountford, vice-president of the Washington-based environmental think tank World Resources Institute. “Countries need to go back to their capitals and start doing their homework to get ready.”

Canada’s Green Party Leader Elizabeth May slammed the national negotiators, including Ms. McKenna, for failing to reflect the urgency of global challenge. She argued all countries should immediately produce new emissions targets that are consistent with the 1.5 C goal. National commitments made to date would leave the world on a path to more than 3 C of warming by 2100, which scientists say would have a disastrous impacts.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers