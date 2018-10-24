U.S. bomb scares: What we know so far about attempted attacks on Clinton, Obama, CNN and others

Open this photo in gallery The targets of recent bomb threats include several top Democrats. Top row, from left: former U.S. president Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, former national intelligence director James Clapper, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Senator Cory Booker and former CIA director John Brennan. Bottom row: Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz, actor Robert De Niro, former attorney-general Eric Holder, Democratic Party donor George Soros and Representative Maxine Waters. Associated Press and AFP/Getty Images

The latest

U.S. authorities made an arrest in connection with a wave of bomb threats against top Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump, the Justice Department announced Friday. The department was due to make a 2:30 p.m. (ET) announcement about the latest developments.

More packages were intercepted Friday, bringing the total to 12 so far. The FBI confirmed one package seized in Florida was for Cory Booker, a Democratic senator. CNN reported that another was addressed to James Clapper, a former national intelligence director and contributor to the network.

Investigators had zeroed in on a Florida postal facility Thursday in efforts to track the suspicious packages to their source. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said that Florida appeared to be the starting point for at least some of the bomb shipments, whose targets included former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and ex-president Barack Obama.

Mr. Trump – under pressure to tone down his often violent partisan rhetoric ahead of Nov. 6′s midterm elections – has instead doubled down, firing off tweets blaming a climate of political rancor on “the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media" and taking shots at CNN, which he called “lowly rated.” On Friday he tweeted claiming “'bomb' stuff” was distracting Republicans from building momentum in the midterms.





Where the packages were going

Wednesday: Sent to John Brennan at CNN offices in NY NEW YORK Monday: George Soros residence in Katonah, NY Friday: Package found addressed to James Clapper Tuesday: Clinton home in Chappaqua, NY MANHATTAN Thursday: Building associated with Robert De Niro NEW JERSEY Long Island 0 1 KM Philadelphia Thursday: Package addressed to Biden intercepted at a mail facility in New Castle, Delaware MARYLAND Baltimore D.C. Atlantic Ocean DELAWARE Wednesday: Sent to Obama and Maxine Waters, intercepted at mail facility in Washington area 0 55 KM MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE:TILEZEN; OPEN- STREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; NEW YORK TIMES; CNN Wednesday: Sent to John Brennan at CNN offices in NY NEW YORK Monday: George Soros residence in Katonah, NY Friday: Package found addressed to James Clapper Tuesday: Clinton home in Chappaqua, NY MANHATTAN Thursday: Building associated with Robert De Niro NEW JERSEY 0 1 Long Island KM Philadelphia Thursday: Package addressed to Biden intercepted at a mail facility in New Castle, Delaware MARYLAND Baltimore D.C. Atlantic Ocean DELAWARE Wednesday: Sent to Obama and Maxine Waters, intercepted at mail facility in Washington area 0 55 KM MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL SOURCE:TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; NEW YORK TIMES; CNN Wednesday: Sent to John Brennan at CNN offices in NY NEW YORK Monday: George Soros residence in Katonah, NY Friday: Package found addressed to James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence MANHATTAN Tuesday: Clinton home in Chappaqua, NY Thursday: Building associated with Robert De Niro 0 1 KM Long Island NEW JERSEY Philadelphia Thursday: Package addressed to Biden intercepted at a mail facility in New Castle, Delaware MARYLAND Baltimore Wednesday: Sent to Obama and Maxine Waters, intercepted at mail facility in Washington area Atlantic Ocean DELAWARE 0 55 D.C. KM MURAT YÜKSELIR AND JOHN SOPINSKI / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; NEW YORK TIMES; CNN

Thursday: Package addressed to Maxine Waters intercepted at a mail facility in Los Angeles CANADA U.S. Calif. Fla. Gulf of Mexico MEXICO 0 500 KM Wednesday: Suspicious packages found addressed to Eric Holder at Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s offices in Sunrise Friday: Package found addressed to New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OSM CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; WIRES Thursday: Package addressed to Maxine Waters intercepted at a mail facility in Los Angeles CANADA U.S. Calif. Fla. Gulf of Mexico MEXICO 0 500 CUBA KM Wednesday: Suspicious packages found addressed to Eric Holder at Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s offices in Sunrise Friday: Package found addressed to New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; WIRES CANADA Thursday: Package addressed to Maxine Waters intercepted at a mail facility in Los Angeles Wednesday: Suspicious packages found addressed to Eric Holder at Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s offices in Sunrise U.S. Calif. Fla. MEXICO Gulf of Mexico Friday: Package found addressed to New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker 0 500 KM MURAT YÜKSELIR / THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; HIU; WIRES





What we know about the packages

Packaging: The parcels each consisted of a manila envelope with a bubble-wrap interior containing “potentially destructive devices,” the FBI said. Each was affixed with a computer-printed address label and six “forever” postage stamps.

Return address: At least five of the manila envelopes listed Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz as the return address. This was how one of the packages, destined for former attorney-general Eric Holder, ended up at her office in Florida: Its delivery address was wrong and it was sent there instead.

Explosives: Investigators are treating the devices as “live” explosives, not a hoax, said James O’Neill, police commissioner of New York City, where two of the parcels have surfaced. The devices, each with a small battery, were made from PVC pipe about six inches long and covered with black tape, said a law enforcement official who viewed X-ray images and spoke on condition of anonymity with Associated Press. The pipe bombs were packed with powder and shards of glass.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the suspicious package received this morning at the Time Warner Center, which houses the CNN New York bureau.



Police say the package appeared to be a “live explosive device.” It has now been removed and taken to a NYPD facility in the Bronx. https://t.co/WMndoOPcym pic.twitter.com/s5PEmvgzpz — CNN (@CNN) October 24, 2018





The targets

The thread connecting all the bombs' targets was clear: All are either Democrats, frequent recipients of Mr. Trump’s ire, the subject of conspiracy theories or some combination of all three. Here are the details of where and when the bombs were discovered.

George Soros

Where the package was sent: A property owned by Mr. Soros in Katonah, N.Y.

When and where it was intercepted: An employee at the home opened the package at 3:45 p.m. (ET) Monday and found what appeared to be an explosive device, the Bedford Police Department said. A bomb squad took it to a nearby wooded area to detonate it.

Open this photo in gallery An aerial view of residences and buildings on the compound property of George Soros, a Hungarian-American billionaire whose donations to liberal causes have made him a target of far-right extremists in Europe and around the world. The bomb sent to his home was the first of many to be discovered targeting Democrats and critics of the Trump administration. The Canadian Press

The Clintons

Where the package was sent: The Clintons' home in Chappaqua, N.Y.

When and where it was intercepted: A facility in Westchester County late Tuesday, according to law-enforcement officials.

Where the Clintons were: Bill Clinton was at home when the package was intercepted, but Hillary Clinton was attending campaign events for Democrats in Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Open this photo in gallery A police car is pictured in the driveway of the house of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y., on Wednesday. MIKE SEGAR/Reuters

The Obamas

Where the package was sent: Washington, where former Democratic president Barack Obama lives in the tony neighbourhood of Kalorama Heights.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

When and where it was intercepted: A routine mail screening by Secret Service agents found the package on Wedesday morning.

Open this photo in gallery An officer with the Uniform Division of the United States Secret Service sits in his car as news media work at a checkpoint near Barack Obama's Washington home. Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

Joe Biden

Where the package was sent: Former vice-president Joe Biden had a house in the Delaware area, his home state, and law enforcement launched a search to find another suspicious parcel they thought might have been sent there.

When and where it was intercepted: Investigators tracked the packages to two Delaware mail-sorting facilities in New Castle and Wilmington, the FBI confirmed Thursday.

Open this photo in gallery The postal distribution centre in New Castle, Del., where law enforcement officials seized a suspicious package addressed to former vice-president Joe Biden. Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

John Brennan and CNN

Where the package was sent: On Wednesday, CNN received a suspicious package at its New York office, the Time Warner Center in Manhattan. It was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan, a CNN contributor who has often clashed with the Trump administration on foreign policy.

When and where it was intercepted: CNN evacuated its building Wednesday morning after the suspicious package was found in the mailroom, CNN president Jeff Zucker said in a note to staff.

Watch: A witness described the evacuation of New York's Time Warner Center as 'very orderly.' Reuters

Eric Holder and Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Where it was sent: This package was destined for Mr. Obama’s former attorney-general Eric Holder, but the FBI said it was sent to the wrong address and got rerouted to the listed return address. That was the office building in Sunrise, Fla., where Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz works.

Story continues below advertisement

When it was intercepted: Police arrived at the office and evacuated the building as a precaution on Wednesday morning.

Where she was: Ms. Wasserman Schultz was in Coral Gables, Fla., on Wednesday for a Democratic campaign event that Ms. Clinton was also attending.

Open this photo in gallery A member of the Broward Sheriff's Office bomb squad is seen as he investigates a suspicious package at the Sunrise, Fla., office building. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Maxine Waters

Where they was sent: Two packages were dispatched to Maxine Waters, a California Democrat in the House of Representatives, the FBI announced Wednesday afternoon. One was sent to her Washington office, though it was not clear where the other one was headed.

Where they were intercepted: At facilities in California and Washington, according to the FBI.

Open this photo in gallery At a U.S. postal distribution centre in Los Angeles, law enforcement intercepted one of the packages destined for Representative Maxine Waters. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Robert De Niro

Where it was sent: Security officials at Robert De Niro’s production company found another suspicious package at 5 a.m. (ET) Thursday morning at their office in Lower Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighbourhood.

Where it was intercepted: A New York police bomb squad came to the office and took it away to a range in the Bronx to dispose of it.

Watch: Authorities converged on the TriBeCa area of New York City Thursday morning where another suspected bomb, reportedly addressed to actor and Trump critic Robert De Niro, was found and transported away. Reuters

Cory Booker

Where it was sent: The FBI announced Friday that another suspicious package had been addressed to Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Where it was intercepted: The package was recovered in Florida, where authorities had concentrated their investigation to track the packages to their source.

Open this photo in gallery Postal service police screen employees entering the Royal Palm Processing and Distribution Center in Opa-locka, Fla. Josh Replogle/The Associated Press

James Clapper

Where it was sent: CNN reported that the package was addressed to James Clapper, a former U.S. director of national intelligence, and CNN, where he was a contributor to the network.

Where it was intercepted: Postal workers discovered the package at a Manhattan sorting office Friday morning, then called police. Authorities evacuated the post office and the bomb squad was deployed.

Open this photo in gallery Police respond to a report of a suspicious package in Manhattan on Friday. MIKE SEGAR/Reuters





The GOP reaction

Top-ranking GOP officials condemned the wave of attacks on Democrats and their allies, and Mr. Trump pleaded for “all sides to come together in peace and harmony” at a campaign event in Wisconsin on Wednesday. But he also called on the media to end its “hostility,” and in a Thursday-morning tweet repeated past accusations that “fake news” was to blame for a worsening political climate in the country.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan also tweeted a denunciation of the attacks, thanking law enforcement:

Those behind such reprehensible acts must be brought to justice. We cannot tolerate any attempt to terrorize public figures. I am grateful to the @SecretService, Capitol Police, and all law enforcement who guard against these threats. https://t.co/HUQQxynU9h — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) October 24, 2018

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said “this is a dangerous path and it cannot become the new normal.” Mr. Scalise survived life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a congressional baseball practice in 2017.

I have experienced first-hand the effects of political violence, and am committed to using my voice to speak out against it wherever I can. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 24, 2018





The targets’ reaction

The Clintons: “We are fine,” Ms. Clinton said at a Wednesday campaign event in Coral Gables, Fla., where she was supporting a candidate in the midterm elections. She and her husband each thanked the Secret Service and other law-enforcement agencies for their diligence. " Every day, we are grateful for their service and commitment. And obviously, never more than today," Ms. Clinton said. “But it is a troubling time, isn’t it?”

John Brennan: Speaking at an Austin event Wednesday night, Mr. Brennan said he’d “been contacted by folks in the security realm” who were investigating the explosives. He didn’t elaborate. “If I and others are being targeted because we’re speaking out” it’s “a very unfortunate turn of events,” the former CIA director said, adding that “Donald Trump too often has helped to incite these acts of violence” but “I’m hoping that maybe this is a turning point.”

James Clapper: The devices sent to Trump critics were “definitely domestic terrorism,” the former national intelligence director told CNN Friday morning, adding that he was not surprised he was among the targets. Mr. Clapper stressed that he did not want to suggest any direct link between Mr. Trump’s past rhetoric and the packages. But he said Mr. Trump should bear responsibility for the “coarseness and uncivility of the dialogue in this country.”





Commentary and analysis

Jared Yates Sexton: Make America hate again: When political rhetoric turns violent





Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Associated Press, Reuters and Globe staff