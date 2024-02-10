A performer breathes fire during Lunar New Year celebrations in Manila, Philippines.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images 1 of 27

A Chinese folk artist performs for the Chinese Lunar New Year at a local temple fair in Beijing, China.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 2 of 27

People give offerings and pray at Wat Mangkon temple in Bangkok's Chinatown on the first day of the Lunar New Year.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty Images 3 of 27

Performers from "Golden Dream" of Spain take part in a parade on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, in Hong Kong.LAM YIK/Reuters 4 of 27

People try to catch red envelopes, or lai see, during celebrations in Chinatown district of Manila, Thailand on the first day of the Lunar New Year.TED ALJIBE/Getty Images 5 of 27

Performers take part in a traditional dragon dance for the Chinese Lunar New Year temple fair in Beijing.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 6 of 27

Participants from the Guangxi Arts Troupe take part in the International Lunar New Year Parade on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong.PETER PARKS/Getty Images 7 of 27

Chinese traditional stilt walkers, or gaoqiao, take part in a Lunar New Year performance at a local temple fair in Beijing, China.Kevin Frayer/Getty Images 8 of 27

Participants from the Granada Masskara Dance group from the Philippines take part in the International Lunar New Year Parade in Hong Kong.PETER PARKS/Getty Images 9 of 27

People burn incense at a Chinese temple in the Chinatown area of Yangon, Myanmar, on the first day of the Lunar New Year.SAI AUNG MAIN/Getty Images 10 of 27

Participants take part in the International Lunar New Year Parade on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong.PETER PARKS/Getty Images 11 of 27

Dragon dancers perform at a park on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Beijing.GREG BAKER/Getty Images 12 of 27

A performer breathes fire at a park on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Beijing.GREG BAKER/Getty Images 13 of 27

Dragon dancers perform at a park on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Beijing.GREG BAKER/Getty Images 14 of 27

A dragon dance team performs on a street in Yangon, Myanmar, on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon.SAI AUNG MAIN/Getty Images 15 of 27

People celebrating the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon take pictures along Yaowarat Road in Chinatown in Bangkok, Thailand.LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty Images 16 of 27

A man prays at Mazu Miao Temple in Yokohama China Town on the first day of the Lunar New Year.Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images 17 of 27

A dancer plays with fire during Lunar New Year of the Dragon celebrations at Binondo, the Chinatown of Manila, Philippines.ELOISA LOPEZ/Reuters 18 of 27

A group perform a lion dance in the Chinatown area of Yokohama, Japan on the first day of the Lunar New Year.PHILIP FONG/Getty Images 19 of 27

People place their offerings on a wishing tree on the first day of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon, in Hong Kong, China February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Lam YikLAM YIK/Reuters 20 of 27

A lion dance is performed in Yokohama, Japan on the first day of the Lunar New Year.Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images 21 of 27

Folk artists perform at a temple fair at a park in Beijing on the first day of the Lunar New Year.TINGSHU WANG/Reuters 22 of 27

Filipinos offer incense at the Seng Guan temple during Lunar New Year celebrations at Binondo district, considered the world's oldest Chinatown, in Manila, Philippines.Ezra Acayan/Getty Images 23 of 27

Women take a selfie with a giant dragon lantern near Houhai Lake in Beijing on the first day of the Lunar New Year.Andy Wong/The Associated Press 24 of 27

Performers take part in a traditional dragon and lion dance along a street in the Chinatown area of Yangon, Myanmar.SAI AUNG MAIN/Getty Images 25 of 27

People pray at a temple during a cerebration to mark the Lunar New Year in Yangon, Myanmar.Thein Zaw/The Associated Press 26 of 27

Malaysian ethnic Chinese pray on the first day of Lunar New Year's holidays at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Vincent Thian/The Associated Press 27 of 27

With fireworks, feasts and red envelopes stuffed with cash for the kids, numerous Asian nations and overseas communities have welcomed Saturday the Lunar New Year.

It begins with the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends 15 days later on the first full moon. The dates of the holiday vary slightly each year, falling between late January and mid-February as it is based on the cycles of the moon,

Festivities to mark the Year of the Dragon in Taiwan were marked by appearances by newly elected president Lai Ching-te and the speaker of the Legislature, Han Kuo-yu, who represents the opposition Nationalist Party that favours political unification with China.

In her address, Tsai said Taiwan faced a continuing conflict between “freedom and democracy versus authoritarianism” that “not only affects geopolitical stability, but also impacts the restructuring of global supply chains.”

“These past eight years, we have kept our promises and maintained the status quo. We have also shown our determination and strengthened our national defence,” Tsai, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third four-year term, said in reference to the self-governing island democracy’s close economic ties but fraught political relations with China which threatens to invade the island to realize its goal of bringing Taiwan and its high-tech economy under its control.

Taiwan, China and other areas saw highways clogged and flights fully booked as residents travelled home to visit family or took the approximately one-week holiday as an opportunity to vacation abroad.

Firing bottle rockets and other fireworks is a traditional way of welcoming the new year and seeing off any lingering bad memories. Children are given red envelopes stuffed with cash as a show of affection and to help them get a leg-up in the coming months.

Long lines of cars congested South Korean highways on Saturday as millions of people began leaving the densely populated Seoul capital region to visit relatives across the country for the Lunar New Year’s holiday.

Royal palaces and other tourist sites were also packed with visitors wearing the country’s colourful traditional “hanbok” flowing robes. Groups of aging North Korean refugees from the 1950-53 civil war, which remains unresolved, bowed northward during traditional family rituals held in the Southern border town of Paju.

The holiday came amid heightened tensions with North Korea, which has been ramping up its tests of weapons aimed at overwhelming regional missile defences and issuing provocative threats of nuclear conflict with the South.

The South’s President Yoon Suk Yeol started the holiday by issuing a message of thanks to South Korean soldiers, saying that their services along the “frontline barbwires, sea and sky” were allowing the nation to enjoy the holidays.

Vietnam also celebrated the Lunar New Year, known there as Tet.

Parades and commemorations are also being held in cities with large Asian communities overseas, particularly in New York and San Francisco.