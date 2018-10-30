 Skip to main content

World Coming up: Anti-Putin dissident, a survivor of two poisonings, speaks about Russia and rights

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Coming up: Anti-Putin dissident, a survivor of two poisonings, speaks about Russia and rights

Comments

He’s a journalist, former politician and activist – and twice, attempted poisonings threatened his life. Vladimir Kara-Murza is speaking at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg this week about human rights and corruption in his native Russia. The Globe and Mail will be streaming his lecture on our website on Oct. 30, starting at 7 p.m. (CT). In the meantime, here’s a primer on some of the global issues of human rights and press freedom that have touched Mr. Kara-Murza’s life.

Recommended reading

OPPOSITION UNDER ATTACK

Mr. Kara-Murza is chairman of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, a group honouring the legacy of his late friend, a Russian opposition politician assassinated in 2015. Through the foundation and his pro-democracy group Open Russia, Mr. Kara-Murza has campaigned for years against corruption and human-rights abuses under Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Open this photo in gallery

Vladimir Kara-Murza, shown on Parliament Hill on March 4, 2016.

Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

FROM THE GLOBE ARCHIVES: MARK MACKINNON ON RUSSIA AND PUTIN

Back to the USSR: Putin and the new Cold War

Trump, Kim, Erdogan, Putin: When strongmen stick together, democracy should watch out

2015: in an unassuming Russian city, freedom flourished – until it didn't

2015: Air of hatred grips Russia as theories abound over Nemtsov’s killing

KEEPING CORRUPTION IN CHECK

For years, Mr. Kara-Murza has joined forces with anti-Putin financier Bill Browder in lobbying for so-called Magnitsky laws, which freeze the assets and target the visas of human-rights abusers abroad. The laws are named after Mr. Browder’s late client Sergei Magnitsky, a tax accountant who accused Russian officials of theft from a hedge fund, then was arrested in Russia and killed in prison. Canada passed its own Magnitsky act just over a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, at his London office in 2016.

Luke Tchalenko/The Globe and Mail

FROM THE GLOBE ARCHIVES: MAGNITSKY ACTS AND RUSSIAN CORRUPTION

Bill Browder in 2017: Justice in Russia gets a needed boost from Canada

Russia warns Canada Magnitsky sanctions would be blow to relations

Putin says his wealth is modest. Critics say he is worth up to $70-billion

POISONOUS POLITICS

Twice in the past three years, Mr. Kara-Murza has had close calls with death: Once in Moscow in 2015, when sudden organ failures put him in a coma, and again in 2017. He blames his illnesses on the sophisticated toxins used by Russia’s intelligence operatives, who are suspected of poisoning dozens of Moscow’s critics around the world, from Russian-Canadian dissident Pyotr Verzilov to double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Britain.

Open this photo in gallery

Police officers guard the cordoned-off area around the home of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain.

Hannah Mckay/Reuters

FROM THE GLOBE ARCHIVES: POISONINGS LINKED TO RUSSIA

Russian-Canadian Pussy Riot member says he believes he was poisoned by Russian operatives

Britain’s May seeks sanctions, names two Russian agents behind ‘barbaric’ attack on ex-spy

French police investigating mysterious 2012 death of Russian businessman in England as an ‘assassination’

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers