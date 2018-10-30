Coming up: Anti-Putin dissident, a survivor of two poisonings, speaks about Russia and rights

He’s a journalist, former politician and activist – and twice, attempted poisonings threatened his life. Vladimir Kara-Murza is speaking at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg this week about human rights and corruption in his native Russia. The Globe and Mail will be streaming his lecture on our website on Oct. 30, starting at 7 p.m. (CT). In the meantime, here’s a primer on some of the global issues of human rights and press freedom that have touched Mr. Kara-Murza’s life.

OPPOSITION UNDER ATTACK

Mr. Kara-Murza is chairman of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom, a group honouring the legacy of his late friend, a Russian opposition politician assassinated in 2015. Through the foundation and his pro-democracy group Open Russia, Mr. Kara-Murza has campaigned for years against corruption and human-rights abuses under Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Open this photo in gallery Vladimir Kara-Murza, shown on Parliament Hill on March 4, 2016. Dave Chan/The Globe and Mail

FROM THE GLOBE ARCHIVES: MARK MACKINNON ON RUSSIA AND PUTIN

Back to the USSR: Putin and the new Cold War

Trump, Kim, Erdogan, Putin: When strongmen stick together, democracy should watch out

2015: in an unassuming Russian city, freedom flourished – until it didn't

2015: Air of hatred grips Russia as theories abound over Nemtsov’s killing

KEEPING CORRUPTION IN CHECK

For years, Mr. Kara-Murza has joined forces with anti-Putin financier Bill Browder in lobbying for so-called Magnitsky laws, which freeze the assets and target the visas of human-rights abusers abroad. The laws are named after Mr. Browder’s late client Sergei Magnitsky, a tax accountant who accused Russian officials of theft from a hedge fund, then was arrested in Russia and killed in prison. Canada passed its own Magnitsky act just over a year ago.

Open this photo in gallery Bill Browder, CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, at his London office in 2016. Luke Tchalenko/The Globe and Mail

FROM THE GLOBE ARCHIVES: MAGNITSKY ACTS AND RUSSIAN CORRUPTION

Bill Browder in 2017: Justice in Russia gets a needed boost from Canada

Russia warns Canada Magnitsky sanctions would be blow to relations

Putin says his wealth is modest. Critics say he is worth up to $70-billion

POISONOUS POLITICS

Twice in the past three years, Mr. Kara-Murza has had close calls with death: Once in Moscow in 2015, when sudden organ failures put him in a coma, and again in 2017. He blames his illnesses on the sophisticated toxins used by Russia’s intelligence operatives, who are suspected of poisoning dozens of Moscow’s critics around the world, from Russian-Canadian dissident Pyotr Verzilov to double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Britain.

Open this photo in gallery Police officers guard the cordoned-off area around the home of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain. Hannah Mckay/Reuters

FROM THE GLOBE ARCHIVES: POISONINGS LINKED TO RUSSIA

Russian-Canadian Pussy Riot member says he believes he was poisoned by Russian operatives

Britain’s May seeks sanctions, names two Russian agents behind ‘barbaric’ attack on ex-spy

French police investigating mysterious 2012 death of Russian businessman in England as an ‘assassination’